People doing Dry January can get free refills on alcohol-free beer at BrewDog

After a Christmas season of indulgence, Dry January is already underway for those who are taking the pledge.

If you've ever gone through it, you'll know it can be a bit of a slog, particularly if there are any social events you simply can't get out of. However, one Dublin spot has come to the rescue for anyone hoping to have a few sober nights out over the coming weeks.

BrewDog Dublin Outpost, the recently-opened craft beer establishment at Grand Canal Dock, is offering unlimited refills on its range of alcohol-free draft beers. The bar announced the news on its Instagram page and you can see it in full below...

You now know where to suggest if your pals want to organise a night out and you're sticking to Dry January. Aside from this great deal, you'll be able to enjoy a vast array of burgers, pizzas, wings and plenty more with a full food menu to be found here.

BrewDog was originally established in Scotland in 2007 and now has breweries and branches throughout the UK, Europe and as far afield as Australia and the USA.

BrewDog Dublin Outpost opened at Grand Canal Dock at the tail end of 2019 and looks a like a great option for Dubliners doing Dry January. With the offer set to last all month, there's plenty of time to get in and sample the alcohol-free draft beers for yourself.