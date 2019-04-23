Seven Genuinely Useful Facts To Know When Buying Your First Home – According To The Experts

Buying your first home can seem scary because it isn’t just one big decision, it’s lots of little decisions. But if you ask the right people, making those choices can be so much easier.

It’s precisely for that reason that we’ve been teaming up with AIB to host Livin Dublin events since 2018, educating Dubliners on how to become first time buyers and helping them reach a major milestone in their lives.

Our second and most recent AIB Livin Dublin Summit, which was held at the CHQ Building on Thursday April 11, featured experts in the fields of architecture, real estate, quantity surveying and construction. As well as that, AIB even had mortgage advisors on hand to offer one-to-one consultations to the curious members of the audience.

It was a one-stop shop for budding house hunters, basically.

For those of you who couldn’t attend our event, here are a few of our experts’ key insights for those buying your first home.

‘The key starting point to buying a home is meeting a Homes Advisor – many people leave with approval in principle and then then use our new mymortgage web app as an easy way to upload their documents onto their phone.’

– Orla Gleeson, Head of Homes, AIB Dublin West

‘The best way to approach looking for a house is starting online. Pick a property and location that matches your expected lifestyle as you could be there for years to come.’

– Owen Reilly, Estate Agent