There's a Brazilian BBQ event at this Temple Bar restaurant tonight!

Summer may be on the way out, but BBQs are always a good idea

If you're feeling the hump of hump day, this event may just be for you. Thunder Road Café in Temple Bar is hosting their Brazilian BBQ Night tonight on the 22nd September and it is bound to be a night to remember.

So what can you expect from Brazilian BBQ night? Well, besides all the yummy food, Thunder Road Café promises live music from artist Regis Milan, beer towers, and of course caipirinhas.

They're open from 12pm today until late. If you're in the mood for some delicious food and good music, book now!

Header image via Instagram/thunderroad_cafe

