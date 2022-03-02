Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin, from food to culture to top quality memes.

Tbf, no memes this week. I'm surprised at myself honestly - usually at least one makes the cut.

In their absence, this week brings you an accidental potato theme (we're allowed to live up to the stereotype this month), Paddy's Day cocktails and exciting new Irish film news.

Hop in, a chara.

The Potato-o at Griolladh

The stress of trying to figure out what to have for lunch on your first return to the office would honestly take years off your life. It's hard enough to remember how to put on pants, never mind making a well-informed food decision. Luckily, Griolladh's new Thomas Street store is a mere hop, skip and jump away from Lovin HQ and their Potato-o sambo gave me all I needed and more this week. It's like a glam chip butty - who doesn't want that? Add a serving of their house chilli peppers into the mix if you like things spicy.

Crispy Pint Pizza from Oak Fire

While we're on the subject of potatoes, this March special from Cork pizza joint Oak Fire gets points for a serious innovative use of spuds. A Ballymaloe Irish stout Sauce base and a Tayto topping - it's more Irish than the Rose of Tralee on steroids. As Oak Fire have no Dublin branches (yet) we'll have to admire this baby from afar, but it still deserves an honourable mention.

Paddys Day Cocktails

I know we're only about 5 minutes into March but I might as well accept it - Paddys Day fever has me now. Irish Craft Cocktails have just unveiled a new bottle for the month thats in it - a mix of Cocalero, citrus vodka, melon and aloe vera. It's the shamrock shake for adults.

Punch Line

This Irish film premiered over the weekend at Dublin Film Festival, and is the true story of a transgender female comedian who reframes a transphobic attack she experiences during the day in her stand-up routine that evening. More work from trans creatives featuring in mainstream Irish media is a massive yes from us, and I can confirm this is definitely worth a watch. You can catch it this Friday at 11.15pm on Virgin Media.

I've such fantastic memories of the shoot for PUNCH LINE; three of the best days of my life. Thanks again to all the cast & crew and @VirginMediaIE. See you at @DublinFilmFest ! pic.twitter.com/ds7v5n8aVa — Becky Cheatle (@BeckyCheatle) February 22, 2022

The Grand Stretch

I know we go on about it a lot but seriously, did anyone see it this week? We'll be bag of can-ning it along the canal in no time, kids.

Same time, same place next week for another glance at what we're Lovin in Dublin.

