028 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin.

This week, College Green has been transformed to a Parisian street corner with the addition of approximately 4 (four) chairs outside what can only be described as straight Spar, and Margot Robbie is 'blading around our Twitter feeds like nobody's business. Never a dull moment, as your auntie whose life is a series of dull moments would say.

Let's get into it.

Barbie gate

It cannot be understated the cultural significance this film will have on society as we know it. I think it's only fair that a public holiday is announced, so we all have adequate space and time to view and process.

Dami's double act

We saw the islanders deem Dami's alleged skills as a "mind reader" 100% legitimate and useable as evidence in lovers quarrels, now the chap has done a Hermione Granger and managed to be in two places at once, as seen below. Is there anything he can't do?

Shameless Love Island post, but why is there two Dami’s on the screen… 👀🙃 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MqCvPtqf1x — Andrew Campbell (@acampbelltweet) June 29, 2022

The College Green Terrace

If you squint one eye and don't look out of the other, it actually looks like Rome.

What the fuck Dublin pic.twitter.com/IXk2rhC0eD — wunf (@mrwonderfulpls) June 29, 2022

Tayto - Fizzy Cola flavour

What's the matter babe? You've hardly touched your penny sweet laced cheese and onions?

Tayto have officially launched this fever dream of a flavour combo, and I think it's safe to say the country will never be the same again.

the worse thing to happen potatoes in Ireland since the Famine pic.twitter.com/4z8LlWIjrV — Derek Russell (@Hansolosdad) June 29, 2022

Pissed up Painting

Pints? Good. Painting? Good. Prizes? Good. If you're looking to get the creative juices flowing, there's a painting session with a twist happening at Grá Bar in Smithfield tonight - €10 entry will get you all the materials you need, and a pint to boot. Picasso mode: activated.

Same time, same place next week, for another round up of everything we're Lovin in Dublin!

