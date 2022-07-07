029 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Noodles, nduja and an Ekin-Su playlist.

Welcome to The L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

This week, we've been enjoying hefty servings of banh pho soup on Georges Street, pizza by the sea and of course, the obligatory sprinkling of memes to tie everything in together. Not a bad week, all things considered.

With temperatures set to finally reach the late teens this weekend, there's a pep in our step and we hope there's one in yours too. If you're looking for a bit of inspo for what to eat and enjoy this weekend, here are our top picks.

Bao Bun Street Food, George's Street

Advertisement

If you've been in the office all day and have an after-work engagement that you need to hang around town for, you need a hearty feed. Enter this spicy banh pho from Bao Bun on George's Street. A reasonable €11.95 with your choice of chicken, pork, beef, jackfruit or tofu and a bao bun for dipping, this is comfort food elevated and was far tastier than my subpar photography skills would suggest. Their popcorn chicken baos are also a guaranteed winner.

Zero Zero Pizza, Dun Laoghaire

With sunshine finally scheduled for this weekend, you might be setting your sights on a dip in the Forty Foot or beach day at Sandycove's.... well, sandy cove. As we all know, swimming makes you hungry and if you're wondering where to head for a bite after your day of fun in the sun, Zero Zero Pizza just off Dun Laoghaire Main Street always hits the spot with authentic Neapolitan style pies and fresh AF toppings. This is their 'Nduja Rossa with mozzarella, spicy Calabrian sausage and basil, which I inhaled with gusto.

The Ekin-Su Playlist, Spotify

Advertisement

In this house, we support Ekin-Supremacy. Nothing happened under that duvet, so stop asking her about it. If you've been feeling like you need to channel a bit of Ekin energy in your daily life, this playlist is the place to start. Queue it up for your morning commute and release your inner Turkish Delight.

Frozen Hula Hoops, Iceland

When I first saw this, I thought it was a classic "decisions were made" case and that someone had opted to abandon their multipack of Hula's mid big shop, but no. Hula Hoop and McCoy's flavoured potato shapes are a thing, and available to purchase at Iceland. We foresee that there won't be a student house share in Ireland without a bag of these in the freezer.

Rock Against Hotels, The Ambassador

Advertisement

Fibbers frequenters, rise up. A protest will take place on Saturday, 11th August against the proposed development which would see the popular courtyard space shared by Murrays, The Living Room and Fibber Magees replaced by hotel rooms. The protest will assemble at the Ambassador and then march to An Bord Pleaná, with live music and speakers scheduled too.

Same time, same time next week for another list of things we're Lovin in Dublin

READ NEXT: Chapters launch Summer LGBTQ+ book drive to combat the rise of 'annual' allyship