031 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Free oat flatties and Danica's twerking skills.

Welcome to The L List, our weekly round up of things we're lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

The skies are slightly muggier this week and the heatwave we loved to hate seems to have taken its leave, but fear not. We've still rounded up a few bits to enjoy, whether it's wholesome Grandad content on TikTok or the always welcome news of free stuff available in Dublin. Not to be sniffed at in this climate.

Hop in pals, we're going on an adventure.

Free Flattie Friday

And oat flatties, no less. In a city where we're regularly reminded that buying one (1) coffee a day means we'll never own a house, the news of free oat milk coffees at Soren and Son, the speciality cafe on Dean Street this Friday is something we can all get on board with. Available from 8am, in association with Minor Figures.

Simpsons Cookbook Popup

This event is worth every millilitre of Homer's cartoon drool, and will see Simpsons food enthusiast Laurel Randolph showcasing dishes from her Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook. Krusty Burgers, Flaming Moes, the works. Happening on the 8th and 9th of September.

Danica's final twerk

After enduring what can only be described as the Bleep Test of Love Island experiences, Danica took her leave from the villa last night. But like the iconic contestant she is, she didn't go quietly, treating us to one last twerk while Jamie carried the luggage. As is her right.

jamie holding both suitcases while danica does her last twerk😭😭 i’ll miss her #loveIsland #TALKSWITHASH pic.twitter.com/aAoZEJIGOD — #1 indiyah & ekin-su defender (@03683m) July 27, 2022

Return of Posh Spice

Spice Girls stans may have seen a mysterious post on their socials a couple of weeks ago, simply captioned "#spiceworld25". While we live in hope that this means they're going to announce a new tour, there's a little spice nugget to tide us over in the meantime - a new documentary about the band is in the works, and after turning down the offer to be part of the 2019 tour it's been confirmed that Victoria Beckham will feature. Hold onto your knickers, girls.

Alright gals, gays and everyone else who's interested - Posh Spice will be a part of a brand new doc celebrating the groups iconic rise to superstardom 😭 pic.twitter.com/YrRgj5CP22 — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) July 27, 2022

Irish Grandad TikTok

Always a wholesome corner of the app, but this video truly takes the biscuit. If you're in need of a bit of cheering up today, please enjoy this Grandad's musical journey from Saw Doctors to ABBA, and finally to wedding function room. He truly is the dancing queen.

@niamh_bradyx please watch until the end😂😂😂 #cananda #grandadsoftiktok #toronto #travel #irishtiktok #muskokalakes #sawdoctors #dancingqueen #iusetalover @LADbible Ireland ♬ Dancing Queen - ABBA

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin!

