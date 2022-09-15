037 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

In the week that the entire UK population congregates in a five mile queue to pay their respects to Lizzy and Charles comes under attack from yet another pen, we've been enjoying Twitter discourse, clothes shop openings and loads more.

Here's a quick run down:

Irish Twitter

At the best of times, a joyous place. Over the course of the last week? Arguably the greatest place on earth. As the UK response to the Queen's passing spirals steadily into all-out insanity (the Center Parcs saga, marmalade sambos at the gates of Buckingham Palace, bike racks closing for the period of mourning - the list goes on), Irish Twitter has been our mainstay, our place of comfort and our support. Long may she reign.

Irish Twitter being warned to behave itself. pic.twitter.com/fgsDnHYjm7 — Dan Treacy (@dantreac) September 8, 2022

Taoiseach Micheál Martin opening Penneys in Tallaght

Professional dancers, mini blue flags and questions about Bertie Ahern rejoining Fianna Fáil - it was all go at the opening of Penneys in the Square this morning. Micheál was quizzed about the future of Government by the €1 wrapping paper and face wipes is potentially the most quintessentially Irish thing we've witnessed.

The Taoiseach is opening Penneys in Tallaght.



There are dancers and all awaiting his arrival… pic.twitter.com/qLCVna2WGE — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) September 15, 2022

Garthgate

If it wasn't for the recent events in the UK, there's no doubt Garth Brooks' Croke Park residency would be the subject of every tweet and casual conversation in Ireland over the past week. Still and all, it looks like he's been giving the people what they came for at the sold out gigs, and enjoying a wholesome tour of Ireland with Trisha on his off days. Sing songs in Dingle, strolls through Glendalough, the works. His double-denim clad, cowboy hat swingin' fans will descend upon the streets of Dublin for the final time this weekend - what a time to be alive.

It's A Trap cinnamon rolls

I see these pop up on my Insta a few times a week and solemnly pledge to return to It's a Trap's new Aungier Street spot to fill up my senses once again. If you haven't experienced one of these babies yet, they're plant-based perfection, come in a range of different flavours and need to be added to your to-try list as a matter of urgency.

Dublin Fringe

Dublin Fringe Festival is in full swing and there's no shortage of iconic shows to catch but if you're a child of the early noughties looking for a quick suggestion, get thee to Frigid. Relive your teenage disco days with this coming of age tale of frenemies, first times and figuring it out. The sense of nostalgia from these promo pics alone is overwhelming.

Running from 15th-17th Sept at Project Arts Centre.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh L List, rounding up the bits we're Lovin in Dublin.

