10 Boujee Garden Terraces For Sunny Summer Drinks In Dublin

It’s beer garden season and we can’t help but squeal with excitement.

Sometimes, however, I want to go that little bit fancier, while still soaking up the sun. The answer, my friends? A boujee garden terrace.

There’s a tonne of fancy botanical areas in Dublin that are made for drinking cocktails in this weather.

Here are my top picks:

1. The Shelbourne

The Shelbourne launched their brand new garden terrace last night and it looks super dreamy.

Designed by Helen Cody, it hints at another era, replicating romantic portraits of Cecil Beaton. The summer garden has suspended floral chandeliers and even a floral swing (for all of those Instagrams!)

This hidden gem will be open until the summer’s end.

2. The Dylan

I met two friends for a drink last summer and when they suggested The Dylan I was a little surprised.

I walked in and was amazed by the large garden terrace in the middle of the building, complete with big comfy chairs to sink into.

A great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

3. Elle’s

Did you know that The Iveagh Garden Hotel is the first environmentally sustainable hotel in Europe?

While creating this hotel, the standards were raised, new methods were developed, and energy performance was interlinked with consumption in order to take renewable energy and low carbon design to a whole new level. This entire venue is powered by an underground water source.

They recently launched their new bar and bistro, Elle’s, which is going to be a serious spot this summer. It’s right in the heart of the city and it’s environmentally conscious?

Win-win!

4. Sophie’s

Sophie’s is one of the most popular terraces in Dublin, so it has to get a mention on this list.

It’s such a deadly spot on a sunny day with stun views of the city below and a buzzing atmosphere.

5. House

There’s a fab garden area at the back of House that is made for summer drinks.

Grab a group of mates and chill out while listening to some deadly tunes from their live DJ.

Glam AF.

6. Opium

I went to the Opium garden terrace last summer in the height of the heatwave and it was serious craic.

The room was so lovely and warm I never wanted it to end. Pints in the sun minus the wind – ideal.

7. Café En Seine

During the summer months, Café En Seine will be removing the glass roof over the garden terrace and I cannot wait for those summer parties to be honest.

8. Oliveto

Look out to the stunning Dun Laoghaire Harbour whilst sipping away on a crisp G&T – that is summer in a nutshell.

Oliveto is such a stunning spot that acts as a suntrap during the day right through to the evening.

9. The Baths

The Baths bring boujee to the northside.

Their glam indoor terrace is the ideal spot to visit after a walk on the beach.

Soak up those rays, honnnnneeeyy!

10. Suesey Street

Another hidden gem, the garden terrace in Suesey Street is a must this summer.

After work drinks? Sorted.