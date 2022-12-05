10 Dublin pubs with fireplaces to visit during the impending cold spell

Turning the heating on? In this economy?

It'd be more in your line to head out to one of these Dublin pubs and cosy up by the fire with a hot whiskey. Or a pint. Or whatever you're having yourself, really.

In a time where supporting Irish hospitality is the only thing more important than doing whatever you can to reduce your bills at home, this listicle couldn't be more timely. Here are ten of our favourite spots in the city for a pint by the fire.

Arthur's Blues and Jazz Club, Thomas Street

One of the places that instantly comes to mind when you think "Dublin pub with fireplace", Arthur's on Thomas Street also offers, as the name would suggest, a regular roster of blues and jazz performances to accompany your cosy evening by the flames.

Whelan's, Wexford Street

Walking into the front bar of Whelan's on a gloomy winters' evening and being greeted with a roaring fire surrounded by an ornate, highly Instagrammable mantlepiece is the stuff of dreams, and every Dubliner knows it.

McGrattan's, Fitzwilliam Lane

A hop, skip and a jump away from Grafton Street, McGrattan's is the perfect spot for a cosy, relaxing pint after a stressful day of Christmas shopping.

Slattery's, Capel Street

There are a good few fireplace-boasting pubs along the world's 22nd coolest street, and Slattery's is one of them. While I couldn't locate a photo of the fire in all its glory, here's a bowl of stew and a pint of plain, both of which I'd recommend as accompaniment.

O'Neill's, Suffolk Street

O'Neill's Bar is just around the corner from Trinity College, and the perfect place to sit and watch tourists maul the Molly Malone statue from. Like a few others on this list, O'Neill's is also an excellent spot for a bit of trad if you fancy a soundtrack for your fireside sesh.

Brazen Head, Lower Bridge Street (just off Usher's Quay)

Ireland's Oldest Pub could have the potential to be chilly but it's quite the opposite with five fireplaces, one for every room.

Idle Wild, Fade Street

I think I can confidently say this is the only pub on the list where the fireplace is accompanied by a gigantic disco ball. Great for date night, after-work pints or a catch up with pals.

McNeills, Capel Street

Another cosy Capel Street haunt, well revered for its fireside set up and welcoming atmosphere.

The Celt, Talbot Street

A haven for tourists and locals alike with walls full of memorabilia, live music and a hearty bar menu, the Celt call themselves "the perfect Irish pub" and to be fair, they're not far wrong.

The Swan Bar, Aungier Street

A Victorian heritage bar in the heart of Dublin 2, the Swan has plenty of cosy nooks and crannies, excellent pints and of course, the glue that holds us all together, a welcoming fireplace.

Did we miss out your favourite spot for a fireside pint? Let us know and we'll add it to the list!

