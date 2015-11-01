10 Darling Neighbourhood Cafés To Check Out If You're On The Southside

The best place for a cuppa joe.

There's something so special about a neighbourhood café.

It becomes a haven for you to go and nurse a coffee, catch up with friends and tuck into some tasty grub when you need it most.

There's always a warm, welcoming atmosphere and you come to know everyone that works there, and they know you're order.

There are some wonderful places over the Southside of the river that you just have to check out for your next coffee break.

1. Little Frieda's - Dun Laoghaire

Specialty coffees and tasty grub - This place is totes adorbs.

Little Frieda's in Dun Laoghaire has become my newest Insta-obsession. Their sourdough bread looks insane.

Café of dreams.

A post shared by Little Frieda’s (@littlefriedas) on Mar 29, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

A post shared by Little Frieda’s (@littlefriedas) on Feb 4, 2018 at 11:05pm PST

2. Café 105 - Clonskeagh

This dreamy spot on the Clonskeagh Road is well worth a visit.

They serve up a superb brunch and decadent coffee.

A post shared by Cafe 105 (@thecafe105) on Apr 26, 2018 at 7:54am PDT

3. Grove Road - Rathmines

Grove Road's iced coffee's are BREW-tiful, god I really need to stop with these puns.

This café has a lot of character to it and it's a gorge place to sit and chill for the day. There's also some deadly grub to much while you sip on the good stuff.

A post shared by Grove Road (@groverroad) on Mar 31, 2018 at 1:39am PDT

A post shared by Grove Road (@groverroad) on Mar 18, 2018 at 4:28am PDT

4. Lock 6 - Ranelagh

This peaceful little spot boasts cute but simple decor, great food and yummy coffee.

It's the ideal place to sit down and space out for a bit or get some work done in peace. Right by the canal, you can beat the location. It's also got a fab outdoor area for sunny days.

A post shared by Lock 6 Cafe (@lock6cafe) on May 26, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

5. Press Café - Haddington Road

This chill café is nestled away in a residential area and makes for the perfect neighbourhood hang-out spot.

The greenhouse style setting is beyond gorge.

A post shared by Raphaël Spezzotto-Simacourbe (@rsimacourbe) on Nov 1, 2015 at 6:56am PST

A post shared by m o r g a n (@morganfiebig) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

6. Fia Café - Rathgar

When it comes to this small but mighty café, less is more.

The only offer a few options on their menu but every single one is top quality.

There's a great buzz here and it just feels homely.

A post shared by Fia (@fia_cafe) on Feb 18, 2018 at 9:18am PST

7. Five Points - Harolds Cross

A trendy eatery located in the heart of Harolds Cross.

When I lived in Harolds Cross I couldn't go a week without visiting this gorge spot. They make some of the tastiest scrambled eggs I've ever had and their coffee saved many, many hangovers of mine.

A post shared by Five Points (@fivepointshx) on Apr 4, 2018 at 2:15am PDT

A post shared by Five Points (@fivepointshx) on May 16, 2018 at 4:16am PDT

8. Foam Coffeehouse - Terenure

You'd walk right past this café but it really is a lovely spot.

Pop in for a coffee and leave with a smile.

A post shared by Ruth & Kate Meenan (@twotastebuddies_) on Mar 1, 2018 at 4:59am PST

9. Thru The Green - Windy Arbour

Ok so this place isn't exactly a cafe, in fact it's more a drive thru, hence the name.

A container coffee shop on Dundrum Road that serves up a deadly brew. This is my local and it's always a winner, especially when the sun is out and there's a few benches to perch yourself on.

A1.

A post shared by Thru The Green (@thruthegreencoffeeco) on May 28, 2018 at 2:22am PDT

A post shared by Thru The Green (@thruthegreencoffeeco) on Dec 14, 2017 at 1:56am PST

10. Annies - Grand Canal Street Upper

A neighbourhood coffee shop that serves up brekkie, lunch and fab coffees, Annies is the kinda place that you'd expect to see in Park Slope in Brooklyn.

Stylish, bright and oh-so-tasty.

A post shared by Annie's (@anniesdublin) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:14am PDT

Header Image: @Anniesdublin @fia_cafe

READ MORE:The Bernard Shaw Will Be Giving Out Free Pints To People At The Canal This Weekend

Addicted to Love Island? We're chatting all things reality TV this week... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here