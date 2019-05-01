10 Darling Neighbourhood Cafés To Check Out If You’re On The Southside
There’s something so special about a neighbourhood café.
It becomes a haven for you to go and nurse a coffee, catch up with friends and tuck into some tasty grub when you need it most.
There’s always a warm, welcoming atmosphere and you come to know everyone that works there, and they know you’re order.
There are some wonderful places over the Southside of the river that you just have to check out for your next coffee break.
1. Little Frieda’s – Dun Laoghaire
Specialty coffees and tasty grub – This place is totes adorbs.
Little Frieda’s in Dun Laoghaire has become my newest Insta-obsession. Their sourdough bread looks insane.
Café of dreams.
2. Café 105 – Clonskeagh
This dreamy spot on the Clonskeagh Road is well worth a visit.
They serve up a superb brunch and decadent coffee.
3. Grove Road – Rathmines
Grove Road’s iced coffee’s are BREW-tiful, god I really need to stop with these puns.
This café has a lot of character to it and it’s a gorge place to sit and chill for the day. There’s also some deadly grub to much while you sip on the good stuff.
4. Lock 6 – Ranelagh
This peaceful little spot boasts cute but simple decor, great food and yummy coffee.
It’s the ideal place to sit down and space out for a bit or get some work done in peace. Right by the canal, you can beat the location. It’s also got a fab outdoor area for sunny days.
5. Press Café – Haddington Road
This chill café is nestled away in a residential area and makes for the perfect neighbourhood hang-out spot.
The greenhouse style setting is beyond gorge.
6. Fia Café – Rathgar
When it comes to this small but mighty café, less is more.
The only offer a few options on their menu but every single one is top quality.
There’s a great buzz here and it just feels homely.
7. Five Points – Harolds Cross
A trendy eatery located in the heart of Harolds Cross.
When I lived in Harolds Cross I couldn’t go a week without visiting this gorge spot. They make some of the tastiest scrambled eggs I’ve ever had and their coffee saved many, many hangovers of mine.
8. Foam Coffeehouse – Terenure
You’d walk right past this café but it really is a lovely spot.
Pop in for a coffee and leave with a smile.
9. Thru The Green – Windy Arbour
Ok so this place isn’t exactly a cafe, in fact it’s more a drive thru, hence the name.
A container coffee shop on Dundrum Road that serves up a deadly brew. This is my local and it’s always a winner, especially when the sun is out and there’s a few benches to perch yourself on.
A1.
10. Annies – Grand Canal Street Upper
A neighbourhood coffee shop that serves up brekkie, lunch and fab coffees, Annies is the kinda place that you’d expect to see in Park Slope in Brooklyn.
Stylish, bright and oh-so-tasty.
