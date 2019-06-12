10 Places To Take Your Dad For Steak This Father’s Day

If there’s one thing that most Dads love, it’s steak.

And luckily, Dublin has loads of great options for a mean steak dinner for you and your aul lad this Father’s Day.

1. Fire Restaurant

This award-winning restaurant at the Mansion House does an unreal steak dinner. All of their produce is locally-sourced and on Sundays, they do an 8oz Irish Hereford Prime Sirloin Steak with tobacco onions, Pont Neuf chips, micro cress salad, brandy pepper and cream sauce.

2. Featherblade

Named after the cut of meat that comes from the shoulder blade of the animal, this spot on Dawson Street is also a good shout.

Their Featherblade steak and Picanha steak come with a choice of whiskey peppercorn sauce, bearnaise sauce, or herb, garlic and chilli sauce.

3. The Chop House

This gastropub is located on the Shelbourne Road in Ballsbridge and sources its meat from two Irish farms, one in County Clare and one in County Roscommon.

When you walk in, you’re presented with their ‘meat board’, showcasing cuts such as ribeye, fillet, sirloin and porterhouse. And they also do handy share platters.

4. Asador

This Argentinian-style BBQ and grill restaurant does steak with a difference. Their 10oz sirloin and 8oz fillet steaks come with a side of Asador triple cooked chips and a choice of delicious sauces such as chimichurri, smoked bearnaise, pepper and mesquite BBQ sauce.

They also do a mean steak sandwich if you’re heading out around lunchtime.

5. Tomahawk

This Temple Bar joint is a steak-lovers dream. Situated on Essex Street, diners can choose from classic cuts like Black Angus striploin, T-bone, or ‘The Tomahawk’ – a 24oz ribeye for two to share.

6. Shanahan’s

Now, it has to be said that this American style steakhouse opposite Stephen’s Green is possibly one of the most expensive steaks you can get in Dublin. But if you really feel like treating your aul fella this Father’s Day, this could be a good shout because, in fairness, their steaks are mighty fine.

7. FX Buckley Steakhouse

Originating as butchers in Dublin in the 1960s, the Buckley family has a love like no other for steak.

With six locations around central and south Dublin, it’s definitely a good choice for some melt-in-the-mouth steak this Sunday.

8. Rustic Stone

Located on George’s Street, Rustic Stone by Dylan McGrath has loads of unreal steak options on their menu, including rib eye with prawn glaze, sirloin of beef with three peppercorn relish, and ‘the Rolls Royce of sirloin’.

9. Boeuf

With 100% Irish beef which is hip hung for a minimum of 28 days, Boeuf on South William Street is a great shout.

Their steak menu includes 10oz prime rib, 9oz New York striploin, and a whopping 17oz Boeuf tasting plate for two.

10. The Butcher Grill

This Ranelagh restaurant was recently named ‘Best Casual Dining in Dublin’ at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

Their Côte de Bœuf sharing platter with smoky beans and onion rings is perfect for you and your dad to dig into this Father’s Day.