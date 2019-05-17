Top 10 Spots In Dublin To Get Engaged This Summer

Paris is always referred to as the ‘city of love’, but we think Dublin is being seriously overlooked here. If you’re thinking about popping the question or hinting at your other half to get down on one knee, then you should keep reading… We have our fair share of stunning spots in this city that make for a seriously romantic backdrop for your big moment.

Phoenix Park Picture this: you’re going on a lovely Sunday morning stroll. You stop to look at the deer just doing deer stuff. Your partner is admiring the deer and while he/she is distracted, you get down on one knee and whip out the ring. That is the stuff of Hollywood movies my friend. View this post on Instagram #FelizDomingo un viaje por casualidad se puede transformar en la revelación de tu destino. #CarpeDiem A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Karol Jesús Lucero V. (@karol_lucerov) on May 5, 2019 at 9:22am PDT

Great South Wall I would recommend doing this one at sunset after a nice summer day. Because look at it. It’s stunning. Walk all the way to the end because you’ll have great views of the Irish sea as well as the city. Plus, the lighthouse is pretty picturesque as well. View this post on Instagram The beautiful Great South Wall ❤️ Probably the most scenic walk in Dublin. Pic by @rawdublin A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on Nov 23, 2018 at 1:13am PST

Howth Head Cliff Walk Howth is a spot where you’ll be spoiled for choice. The cliff walk brings you all the way to the peak of Howth Head and the 360 views are fab. The village looks adorable from there, but the dramatic coastal scenery is probably the backdrop you want. But if you don’t fancy doing the hike before you pop the question, then Howth Pier is also pretty. Balscadden beach is also a nice spot as it’s kind of hidden away so you may get the whole beach to yourself. View this post on Instagram #ireland #irelandisgreat #howth #sunset #wednesday #walk#cliffs #sea #nature#irelandcalling A post shared by Maciej Dymitr (@maciej_s_d) on May 15, 2019 at 12:42pm PDT

Love Lane This is probably one of the more romantic and picturesque spots in the city centre. This alley linking Essex Street and Dame Street was transformed into a little pink gem by street artist Anna Doran and makes for the perfect proposal spot. It’s complete with love hearts on the ground, designs on the walls and tiles with romantic messages. It’d be perfect after an evening out in the city centre. View this post on Instagram Love lane 💕 . . . #lovelane#dublin#ireland#drawing#art#painting#street#streetview#streetart#streetphotography#dublinireland#dublin4all#dublinstagram#dublincity#colors#igdaily#igdublin#smile#happy#happiness#internationalhappinessday#happygirl#happyme#love#message#romance#lovedeclaration#romantic#speechless A post shared by Madu (@bm.madalina) on Mar 30, 2019 at 3:12am PDT

Royal Hospital Kilmainham These grounds are perfect for an easy weekend stroll followed by a sneaky “will you marry me?”. With the backdrop of the stunning gardens and IMMA, there will be loads of opportunities for you to pause and get down on one knee. View this post on Instagram #dublin #ireland #garden #sonya7ii #nofilter A post shared by Jeethu Rao (@_jeethu) on Aug 18, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Trinity College This might sound like a weird choice, but hear me out. During the summer, there won’t be as many students here and it’s very much a different vibe to the rest of the year. And the perfect spot in Trinity to do it? The bell tower. Can you imagine it? Right under the bell tower in the centre of this stunning campus? Beautiful. And it looks even more romantic when it’s dark. View this post on Instagram The beautiful Trinity is a inspiration at any time… Love photography Love Ireland Love Trinity A post shared by Maya Amorim Fernandes (@maya.amorim.fernandes) on Feb 22, 2019 at 11:26pm PST

Dun Laoghaire Pier Again, evening time would be the best time to propose on Dun Laoghaire Pier, but to be honest, it’s quite pretty any time of the day. Dun Laoghaire is probably one of the most beautiful coastal towns in Dublin and has loads of restaurants and bars so a walk along the pier accompanied by a cheeky proposal would be an amazing finish to a fab night out with your loved one. View this post on Instagram What an evening for it 😍 pic by @__bearphotography A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on May 29, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

Iveagh Gardens So here’s how you’re going to do this. Pack a picnic and have a cute little date sitting on the grass. But don’t pop the question just yet. Because what you’re going to do now is take a stroll along the perimeter of the park. Once you reach the waterfall, there’s your shot. So pause there, and proceed with all the proposing business in front of the waterfall. View this post on Instagram Когда зашёл в сквер передохнуть, посидеть на лавочке, а там такая красота💧🌿 A post shared by 🅥🅐🅓🅘🅜 🅣🅘🅚🅗🅞🅝🅞🅥 (@vadim__tikhonov) on May 10, 2019 at 6:47am PDT

Skerries Seafront Being one of the county’s most pretty seafronts, Skerries is another ideal location for a sunset proposal. So, how do you play this? Wine and dine your partner in one of the town’s many restaurants, then take a stroll along the seafront, take in the views, point at something interesting or pretty so they’re distracted for a minute, and then when they turn back around you’re holding the ring. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clive Murray (@clive_murray_guitar) on Jun 28, 2018 at 3:45pm PDT