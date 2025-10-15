12 Dublin cafés where you can nab a Pumpkin Spice Latte before it’s too late

We’re in the final countdown.

Yes, we have speculated whether this 20 year old trend is slowly dying, perhaps evident by the fact there aren’t more cafés whipping up pumpkin spice and everything nice on this list, but basic as it may be, it’s a celebration of autumn in my eyes, and I can’t help but love it.

If you’re the same, and wondering which independent Dublin cafés are serving up some elite, autumnal, pumpkin spice drinks, then we’ve got you covered.

Grindstone

Multiple locations, more info here

What was once a café that would be easily missed, tucked in on the way to the Balally Luas stop, Grindstone now have three locations across the city, all serving up a stunning PSL. Arguably one of the best that you will find in Dublin.

Grindstone opens Monday to Friday from 7:30am to 6pm, and over weekends and bank holidays from 9am to 6pm.

The Matcha Bar

Powerscourt Townhouse, more info here

Okay, so we know this isn’t your typical latter, but the country’s very first matcha destination always meets the mark when it comes to that perfect green colour, and now, the girls at The Matcha Bar are giving us full autumnal flavours with their spiced pumpkin matcha.

The Matcha Bar opens daily from 10am.

Copper and Straw

Multiple locations, more info here

If you’re looking to have a PSL in one of Dublin’s most aesthetic cafés, then you’re in luck. Copper and Straw are mixing up the pumpkin spice latte, making their syrup in-house from real pumpkins and a blend of spices including cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg and allspice.

They also add some condensed milk to give it a creamy texture, serving the coffee with a double shot of espresso and a garnishing of cinnamon.

Copper and Straw has two Dublin locations and one in Bray.

Spiltmilk/Roots

Multiple locations, more info here

If you’re looking to have as autumnal as a PSL, but not quite a fan of the trendy flavour, then maybe a BBL (banana bread latte) from Spiltmilk/Roots is the one for you.

The banana bread syrup strikes a perfect balance between sweet and savory, caramelised to perfection; it’s definitely not one to miss.

You can nab the creation at Spiltmilk’s and Roots shared location on Drury Street, or at Roots truck in Monkstown.

Surge Coffee

Multiple locations, more info here

Surge Coffee have their pumpkin spice syrup pumps ripe and ready to add to any latte you might order, ideal to get you into the autumnal mood before things turn colder and Christmassy.

Surge Coffee locations in Clontarf and Grand Canal Dock. Both open daily from 7.30am until 5pm

Lotts & Co

Multiple locations, more info here

If you have a Lotts & Co near you, and you live for this time of year and its signature coffee order, then you’re in luck, because all three of the Lotts & Co premises are serving up whipped cream topped lattes, with a crumbling of what appears to be biscoff to just add to the experience.

There are three Lotts & Co cafés in Dublin; in Terenure, Beggars Bush, and Clontarf.

Grounded

Clonskeagh, more info here

Keeping up with tradition of the last couple of years, Grounded are back with their PSL to match the crisp autumn air, and it’s one of the best you will get from an independent café. The Dublin 14 café stock Greenville Deli sambos, and have some gorgeous treats if you’re stopping in to enjoy the pumpkin-y beverage – plus they are dog friendly, so whether you have a pet or not, you’re bound to see some cute pups.

Grounded opens until 3pm daily.

Brindle Coffee

Multiple locations, more info here

Another pet friendly spot for a PSL (although we recommend getting your dog a puppuccino and not sharing your latte with them) is Brindle Coffee a cafe on Lennox Street, and around the corner in their smaller shop on Charlemont Street. They also open relatively late in comparison to other Dublin cafés, if you’re pumpkin spice latte craving kicks in post office hours.

Brindle Coffee opens Monday to Wednesday 7:30am to 8pm, Thursday to Sayurday 7:30am to 9pm, Sunday 8am to 8pm.

Goats Gruff

Strawberry Halls, more info here

This D22 haven not only serves some of the best pizza and toasties in Dublin, they’re also on the pumpkin spice train you’ll be delighted to hear.

Not one to shy away from Halloween or autumn tradition, Goats Gruff are whipping up their “hug in a mug”, suggesting you add whipped cream and cinnamon to top it all off. They also offer an iced matcha latte with a cinnamon cold foam…drool worthy stuff.

Goats Gruff open for drive-thru between 11am and 3pm on the daily.

Baa Baa

Chapelizod, more info here.

Baa Baa café in Chapelizod put a twist on the OG recipe, adding ginger to their autumnal lattes, combining the Halloween-y traditions with Christmas.

Baa Baa opens Monday to Wednesday, 8am to 4pm, Thursday and Friday 8am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday between 8.30am and 5pm.

Croí Coffee

Cherrywood, more info here.

Croí aren’t back even a month yet, and they’re already sticking to seasonal tradition and whipping up the pumpkin spice latte on-site. Now based in Cherrywood, the coffee spot also has an array of treats to choose from, including sausage rolls, toasties, pastries, and even quiche.

Croí Coffee opens Monday to Friday, 7.15am to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 4pm.

Pepper Laine

Dalkey, more info here

If you’re torn between the two worlds of summer and autumn, love an icey boy, but also want to live your best “fall” lifestyle, then an iced pumpkin spice latte is the only answer. Pepper Laine is answering your prayers so you don’t have to choose between these two sides of yourself.

Pepper Laine opens Wednesday to Monday, from 8:30am to 3pm on weekdays, and 8:30am to 5pm on weekends.

Have we missed any? Let us know at [email protected].