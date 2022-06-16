12 Dublin ice-cream spots to keep you cool this summer

26 degrees this weekend means ice-cream is now an essential.

Heading out these days means ticking off your list of essentials. Sunglasses? Check. Sunscreen? Check. A whippie ice-cream or a scoop of gelato. Check. Things are finally warming up, which means any venture out of the house requires something cold and sweet. Luckily for us, there are loads of ice-cream spots all over Dublin to settle that craving this summer season.

Murphy's

Location: Wicklow Street

Dingle-born Murphy's is a top spot for an ice-cream in Dublin, with unique flavours such as Irish brown bread (absolutely top tier).

Teddy's

Location: Dún Laoghaire

Going to Teddy's and a walk on the pier is basically a rite of passage, and for good reason. They also do vegan 99s which are few and far here, so this is a must-try. You can find our whole list of vegan ice-cream spots in Dublin HERE.

Scoop

Multiple Locations

There are six Scoop shops all over Dublin, and they truly are one of my favourite places for dessert. They make their gelato with authentic Italian and Irish ingredients.

Leamhain

Location: St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre

Leamhain is the newest dairy-free spot in St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre, doing ice-cream sarnies.

Scrumdiddly's

Locations: Dún Laoghaire & Donabate

If you want your ice-cream absolutely loaded with toppings, then Scrumdiddly's is the spot for you. One scroll through their Instagram will have you positively drooling.

Cold Boi

Location: St. Anne's Park

Find these delicious ice-cream sambos from Cold Boi at St. Anne's Park every sunny Saturday.

Hank's

Location: Glasthule

Hank's is a great spot to pop into if you're looking for lunch, coffee, or ice-cream. They're also dog-friendly if you're in need of a café where you can take your furry friend.

Flip

Location: George's Street Arcade

Another vegan soft serve spot is Flip Burger, the ideal dessert after a whopper veggie burger.

Three Twenty Ice Cream Lab

Location: Drury Street

The marshmallow cone is reason enough to try out Three Twenty Ice-Cream Lab this summer. They open seven days a week until 10pm.

Arctic Stone

Location: Blackrock

Arctic Stone specialises in rolled ice-cream, and caters for all dietary requirements.

Cloud Nine

Location: Temple Bar

This little gelato shop does crepes, waffles, and of course homemade gelato for one of those hot city centre days.

Sun Bear

Location: Dawson Street

Home of gelato, crepes, sundaes, milkshakes, and bubble waffles, Sun Bear on Dawson Street is perfect to pick up some dessert.

We hope we've provided some inspo if you're in the market for ice-cream spots in Dublin this summer. Especially if we're going to get the kind of soaring temperatures that have been predicted.

Header image via Instagram/threetwentyicecreamlab

