12 Dublin restaurants that offer a tasting menu

Have a special occasion coming up?

Or just love to taste a bit of everything on the menu? These Dublin restaurants provide exactly that, extensive tasting menus so you don't ever have to wonder about a certain dish, the one that got away.

Allta

Location: Trinity Street

If you can manage to secure a booking for Allta, they have a tasting menu available for €95pp. Allta's summer menu consists of oysters, pork belly, lobster, as well as a strawberry and cream brûlée doughnut for dessert. They can cater for vegetarians, just make sure to inform them of your dietary requirements in advance.

Clanbrassil House

Location: Clanbrassil Street

One of the best restaurants in Dublin that does a tasting menu is Clanbrassil House. Established in 2017, this cosy restaurant focuses on Irish cooking.

Chapter One

Location: Parnell Square

This one needs no introduction, but Chapter One stands out as a great spot that has a tasting menu, given its the owner of not one, but two Michelin stars. Naturally the meal will be expensive, sitting at €170 for six courses, but it will truly be an experience like no other.

Advertisement

Six by Nico

Location: Molesworth Place

Six by Nico took Dublin by storm when it initially launched with its Fish and Chips menu. Since then they have changed their tasting menu up every six weeks, with their latest being Hanoi. What's great about Six By Nico is that it's quite affordable in comparison to other tasting menus. Six courses costs €45, and if you fancy the wine pairing too, that's an added €39.

Shouk

Location: Drumcondra

At Shouk, if you want to try a bit of everything, parties of six and over can order the Middle East Feast, which will set each person back €34.

Lucky Tortoise

Locations: Aungier Street & Temple Bar

I absolutely adore the Lucky Tortoise. Being incredibly curious about everything on the menu, I was delighted to see the All In Platter, which you can get to be veggie friendly or with meat. You can order this for €28pp, another more affordable option if you just can't choose what to order. You can read my review HERE.

Richmond

Advertisement

Location: Portobello

Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant Richmond hosts a tasting menu on Tuesdays; five courses for €62.

Luna

Location: Drury Street

I recently had the pleasure of trying the tasting menu at Luna and I can say it was one of the best meals I've had in Dublin. You can read my whole review HERE. We got 11 courses, which costs €99, and unlike other spots that do tasting menus, you will feel full at the end of this one.

Delahunt

Location: Camden Street

Tuesday through to Saturday you can only avail of the tasting menu at Delahunt. The tasting menu costs €70pp and this includes five courses as well as snacks. Vegetarians can be catered for, but you must preorder, so make sure you let them know in advance of any dietary requirements.

Ananda

Advertisement

Location: Dundrum

Ananda, a Michelin recommended restaurant, has started a summer tasting menu and if the food quality is as good as their normal menu, you won't be a bit disappointed. The menu has been described as a "culinary journey through (the chefs) stunning Southern Indian homeland." If you love Indian food, Ananda is an incredible treat. The food tasting costs €80pp and the food and wine combo costs €140pp. You can check it out HERE.

Glovers Alley

Location: Stephen's Green

Glovers Alley, based within the Fitzwilliam Hotel, is a fine dining restaurant with a Michelin star. Their tasting menu, made up of eight courses, costs €130pp. You can upgrade this to include a classic wine pairing for €230, or a prestige wine pairing €280.

Bastible

Location: South Circular Road

Sister restaurant of Clanbrassil House is Bastible, another Michelin Guide recommended spot. They open Tuesday through Friday from 5:30pm, and their sample set menu costs €80pp (with seven courses). Bastible also has a vegetarian friendly menu too.

Hopefully this gives you some restaurant inspiration if you're looking to try a tasting menu evening in Dublin. While some of these spots are undeniably quite expensive, a tasting menu evening is as much of an experience as it is a meal, so perhaps best for a special occasion or treat.

Header image via Instagram/anandadundrum

READ ON: Dublin club night Sunday Social announce closure after 14 years