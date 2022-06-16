12 Dublin spots for some food and a boogie after

Why move on somewhere new when you can get both in one spot?
As someone who gets ravenous anytime I got out for a boogie, I'm a big fan of going somewhere that does food too. There's no traipsing between venues, you can get yourself settled, have a meal and some drinks before dancing the night away. These Dublin spots are perfect if you're looking to get some food and then get your freak on.
Xico
Location: Baggot Street Lower
A classic Dublin spot where you can get food and then have a boogie is Xico. One of my personal faves for delish Mexican food, and then some absolutely banging tunes as the restaurant becomes a club.
Ukiyo
Location: Exchequer Street
Great sushi, and great vibes. Ukiyo serves food until late in the evening before clearing their tables away so you can bust a move or two.
Opium
Location: Wexford Street
Opium has an award winning cocktail menu to pair with any food you might get. There's also a great nightlife vibe for after dinner.
The Big Romance
Location: Parnell Street
One Society provides The Big Romance with pizzas which are ideal for keeping you full while preparing for an epic night of dancing.
The Jar
Location: Wexford Street
Bitta pizza never hurt before a fabulous night of letting loose. The Jar is an ideal spot for this.
Marrakesh
Location: Capel Street
If you don't just want to boogie, but sing as well, then Marrakesh is a great venue. You can sit down for an authentic Moroccan meal before entering one of their to-hire karaoke booths, where you and your group can sing your hearts out. The website describes Marrakesh as where "Moroccan heritage meets pop culture fun".
Café en Seine
Location: Dawson Street
Enjoy the Parisian street garden that is Café en Seine, where you sample some fantastic food as well as enjoy a tipple and some great music.
House
Location: Leeson Street Lower
On their Instagram bio, House boasts "Great food, fabulous drinks, live music & dancing till late" making it the perfect location for a Friday or Saturday night out.
Hang Dai
Location: Camden Street Lower
Hang Dai is described as a "futuristic, retro, fun, contemporary Chinese/Asian restaurant and music bar" that has the perfect mix of delicious Asian food and music entertainment. One of the best spots in Dublin for food and a boogie.
Bow Lane Social Club
Location: Aungier Street
Bow Lane does Bottomless Supper Club evenings where there's a mixture of classic supper food (wings, sliders, ribs) and a long list of bottomless drink options including prosecco, Bloody Marys, zombies, and a peachy twist on a traditional margarita. They stay open until late over the weekend, for a bit of cabaret and other live music.
The Camden
Location: Camden Street
Twist and shout at The Camden, formerly Palace (gone but not forgotten) where you can get a small feast ahead of all the dancing. They do everything from pizza to loaded fries to spice bags, the perfect soakage for a night of pornstar martinis and boogieing.
The Bernard Shaw
Location: Drumcondra
The Bernard Shaw must be one of Dublin's best spots for food and a boogie - with Eatyard at their disposal, there's no shortage of foodie spots to choose from. They open everyday from 12pm until late.
Eating some great food and going for a boogie becomes easy at great spots like these in Dublin.
Header image via Instagram/ukiyodublin