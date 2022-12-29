12 Dublin vegan-friendly spots to try in Veganuary

Stuck on where to eat this month?

This is a list for me, as well as a list for any of you participating in Veganuary this year. Thankfully the vegan offerings in Dublin and beyond are far more extensive now than they used to be a couple of years back. Whether you're dining with fellow vegans, or just need there to be an option for you during your monthly challenge, here are some great vegan-friendly spots in Dublin for a feed.

Cornucopia

Location: Wicklow Street

Cornucopia has been making vegan food for nearly forty years and is a staple for those who are plant-based in Dublin. They have a breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu available, full of vegan-friendly classics such as scrambled tofu, seitan sausage rolls, jackfruit puttanesca, and more.

You can check out the whole menu HERE.

V-Face

Location: Stoneybatter

One thing I know I'll be craving during the month of January is dirty fast food, and V-Face is where I'll be looking to settle that craving. This vegan burger spot makes animal burgers, made with plants, as well as sides including loaded fries, wings (made with cauliflower), and even dairy-free milkshakes.

Pretend

Location: Blessington Street

While we continue to mourn the loss of Veginity, their sister takeaway Pretend is still open for business, making the best vegan fake takeaways about. They also run a vegan butchers for all those who need to get their hands on some fake meat ingredients.

The Saucy Cow

Location: Crane Lane

Now operating solely out of their Crane Lane restaurant, The Saucy Cow focus on food that is big, dirty, and most important of all, vegan. They do wraps, burgers, fries, salads, with the aim of making you forget all about your regular takeaway spots. A whopper vegan-friendly spot to try in January.

It's A Trap

Location: Aungier Street

It's A Trap is another great Dublin spot that makes vegan-friendly versions of our favourite meat-filled food, including this breakfast wrap.

Urban Health

Location: Ranelagh

While Urban Health isn't completely vegan, they have some great vegan-friendly breakfast and lunch options, including granola, acai bowls, a vegan breakfast wrap, scrambled tofu, and vegan protein pancakes.

Póg

Multiple Locations

Speaking of vegan pancakes, you can get a great stack of them at any of Póg's five locations, and top it off with a range of fruit, dark chocolate, peanut butter and more. This is a great Dublin spot for vegan-friendly food, especially if you're dining with people who aren't doing Veganuary.

YumGrub

Location: Grand Canal Street

This vegan fast food spot joined the likes of The Drunken Cookie, Tacoman, Dosa Dosa, Pastiamo Truckttoria, and Griolladh at The Place on Grand Canal Street in November. Like other spots on this list, they mimic classic meat dishes but make them vegan-friendly, and delicious.

Nutbutter

Locations: Grand Canal & Smithfield

Nutbutter is considered a flexitarian spot, where their bowls and tacos can be made vegan very easily. It's one of my favourite spots to eat in Dublin, and while I've always opted to include brisket or chicken in my choices, I'll be going for the vegan-friendly options during January like jackfruit and watermelon sashimi.

McGuinnesses's

Location: Camden Street

Now if you're worried you're going to be stuck on Camden Street absolutely starving while your friends are all digging into their pizza slices and kebabs, McGuinness's will not let you down for vegan-friendly options.

Thanks Plants

Location: Dundrum

Thanks Plants will only be in Dundrum for a short time longer, but it's a great place to try meatless meats. They also sell their creations in select supermarkets; you can check them out HERE.

Flip Burger

Location: George's Street Arcade

From the Blazing Salads team, vegan-friendly burger bar Flip is a great spot to nip into while out and about in Dublin, conveniently located in George's Street Arcade. Their menu is short and sweet, just burgers and fries, made with plant-based ingredients.

