13 Dublin restaurants where you can celebrate a special occasion

Prepare for some fine dining.

Been landed with booking the perfect spot for an upcoming birthday or anniversary? It can be stressful at the best of times, especially in a city with as many restaurants as Dublin. So we've made things a little bit easier for you. If you're looking for somewhere extra special to head out for an occasion, we've got you covered.

Featherblade

Location: Dawson Street

Featherblade is a great spot for a more intimate special occasion, between a small circle of friends or family. It is also very affordable for the food they put together; their featherblade cut of steak starts at €14, which is unheard of for steak in Dublin. I've been here for birthdays and anniversaries, and never been disappointed; a great option if you're looking to celebrate without breaking the bank.

Hyde

Location: Lemon Street

Hyde is newly opened and already making its presence known as a top notch spot for occasions. The website describes Hyde as, "more than just a bar or restaurant" but "an all-encompassing experience for every occasion."

If you and your guests can't get enough of Asian cuisine, then get in touch with Hyde for an evening of incredible food and atmosphere.

Pichet

Location: Trinity Street

Having recently dined at Pichet for a special occasion (a big decade birthday for a family member) I can say that Pichet fit the bill perfectly. As a party of 13 it can be hard to find space for that many, but we were accommodated perfectly; our food also came out quickly and efficiently despite how many of us there were. As a larger party we were offered the three course set menu for €60pp, with four options per course offered.

Six By Nico

Location: Molesworth Place

If you're looking for a dinner out that also feels like a bit of an experience, then Six By Nico is perfect. Ideal for foodies, their six-course menu is €45pp, and you can avail of their wine pairing for just an additional €39 (which is quite reasonable compared to other spots). If it's someone's birthday, especially someone who loves to try new dishes, Six By Nico won't fail you for that pizzazz factor.

Luna

Location: Drury Street

Under the expertise of Chef Ben Dineen, a trip to Luna will have you raving about your meal for months after (hence why I'm talking about them again). While you may not head to Luna on any given day for a casual meal, it's a great spot for an occasion, both in its moody atmosphere, and in its wonderfully imagined Italian recipes.

Check out our full review of their tasting menu HERE.

Marco Pierre White

Locations: Donnybrook & Dawson Street

Adore a steak? Then Marco Pierre White is the special occasion spot for you (or your steak loving friend). A gorgeous location as well as incredibly well done (or medium, or rare) steak, this is truly one of the top steak spots in Dublin. And unless you're in the presence of veggies and vegans, steak places are somewhere that tend to go down well amongst the masses (MPW does cater for veggies however if that is a dietary requirement).

Peploe's

Location: St. Stephen's Green

There's something quite whimsical about descending the steps into Peploe's, an intimate basement style dining spot with simple but good food and wine. The classic Georgian building dates as far back as the 1760s; the decor has a feel of a long established, stylish gentleman’s club. Plus the food is gorgeous too. Definitely one of the best Dublin restaurants to consider for special occasion dining.

Glovers Alley

Location: St. Stephen's Green

Another spot at St. Stephen's Green is Glovers Alley, a Michelin star restaurant within the Fitzwilliam Hotel that's described as "chic" and "elegant" on the Michelin site. Awarded its star because of the high quality cooking, this is the perfect Dublin restaurant for an occasion if you're looking to splash some serious cash on a loved one (or yourself).

Chapter One

Location: Parnell Square

Michelin star restaurants scream occasion to me, and Chapter One has two of them. For the fanciest night of your life, Chapter One won't disappoint, with its stylish interior, as well as the luxurious and predominantly Irish menu. On the Michelin site the food is described as "sophisticated" and "beautifully presented" and really what more could you want for a special occasion?

Pickle

Location: Camden Street

For the most impeccable Indian food, Pickle is the place for you. It appeared on the Michelin Guide for 2022, and is praised for its good value and of course its incredible dishes. If celebrating a special occasion for someone who loves Indian cuisine, Pickle is one of the finest restaurants in Dublin to eat in.

SOLE

Location: South William Street

And if you're celebrating a special occasion with someone who adores seafood, look no further than SOLE. Considered to have the best seafood in Dublin, SOLE is an award-winning oyster bar that provides the perfect mix between casual and formal dining.

Michael's

Location: Mount Merrion

Steak is always a good option for an occasion, and so we're giving you another option in the form of Michael's. They also do a lovely range of seafood, so you can have a surf n turf moment if you wish (my all-time favourite when I'm splurging on a nice meal).

Rasam

Location: Glasthule

I wasn't a huge fan of Indian food before going to Rasam and boy, did it change my mind. What makes Indian such a great choice for an occasion meal is its versatility, particularly when it comes to dietary requirements. Vegetarians and meat-eaters alike will be blown away by the food. Plus, this is Marian Keyes' favourite Dublin restaurant, so you know it's a good 'un for a special occasion.

And there you have it. If you're looking to book something special for an occasion, any one of these Dublin restaurants is bound to satisfy your party.

