13 Dublin spots for some food and a boogie after

As someone who gets ravenous anytime I got out for a boogie, I'm a big fan of going somewhere that does food too. There's no traipsing between venues, you can get yourself settled, have a meal and some drinks before dancing the night away. These Dublin spots are perfect if you're looking to get some food and then get your freak on.

Xico

Location: Baggot Street Lower

A classic Dublin spot where you can get food and then have a boogie is Xico. One of my personal faves for delish Mexican food, and then some absolutely banging tunes as the restaurant becomes a club.

Ukiyo

Location: Exchequer Street

Great sushi, and great vibes. Ukiyo serves food until late in the evening before clearing their tables away so you can bust a move or two.

Opium

Location: Wexford Street

Opium has an award winning cocktail menu to pair with any food you might get. There's also a great nightlife vibe for after dinner.

The Big Romance

Location: Parnell Street

One Society provides The Big Romance with pizzas which are ideal for keeping you full while preparing for an epic night of dancing.

Pyg

Location: South William Street

Whether you're looking for some snacky bits to go with your Pygtails, or a proper meal, Pyg does a great food menu before turning into a cluuurb.

The Jar

Location: Wexford Street

Bitta pizza never hurt before a fabulous night of letting loose. The Jar is an ideal spot for this.

Marrakesh

Location: Capel Street

If you don't just want to boogie, but sing as well, then Marrakesh is a great venue. You can sit down for an authentic Moroccan meal before entering one of their to-hire karaoke booths, where you and your group can sing your hearts out. The website describes Marrakesh as where "Moroccan heritage meets pop culture fun".

Café en Seine

Location: Dawson Street

Enjoy the Parisian street garden that is Café en Seine, where you sample some fantastic food as well as enjoy a tipple and some great music.

House

Location: Leeson Street Lower

On their Instagram bio, House boasts "Great food, fabulous drinks, live music & dancing till late" making it the perfect location for a Friday or Saturday night out.

Hang Dai

Location: Camden Street Lower

Hang Dai is described as a "futuristic, retro, fun, contemporary Chinese/Asian restaurant and music bar" that has the perfect mix of delicious Asian food and music entertainment. One of the best spots in Dublin for food and a boogie.

Bow Lane Social Club

Location: Aungier Street

Bow Lane does Bottomless Supper Club evenings where there's a mixture of classic supper food (wings, sliders, ribs) and a long list of bottomless drink options including prosecco, Bloody Marys, zombies, and a peachy twist on a traditional margarita. They stay open until late over the weekend, for a bit of cabaret and other live music.

The Camden

Location: Camden Street

Twist and shout at The Camden, formerly Palace (gone but not forgotten) where you can get a small feast ahead of all the dancing. They do everything from pizza to loaded fries to spice bags, the perfect soakage for a night of pornstar martinis and boogieing.

The Bernard Shaw

Location: Drumcondra

The Bernard Shaw must be one of Dublin's best spots for food and a boogie - with Eatyard at their disposal, there's no shortage of foodie spots to choose from. They open everyday from 12pm until late.

Eating some great food and going for a boogie becomes easy at great spots like these in Dublin.

