13 Italian restaurants in Dublin (since everyone you know is in Italy)

If I had a cent for every time I saw a bowl of pasta with the location stamp Rome on someone's Instagram story....

I'd have a few euro at least. It feels like I'm one of the three people who hasn't been to Italy in recent months (and sadly has no future plans to). Tired, and frankly hungry, from seeing everyone's beautiful photos, I thought I'd compile a list of our fave Italian restaurants in Dublin so for a few hours we too can know how it feels to be in Italy (sort of).

Luna

Location: Drury Street

I recently tried the tasting menu at New York Italian restaurant Luna and spoiler alert, it was delicious. Chef Ben Dineen's take on traditional Italian recipes was divine, particularly the lobster agnolotti and truffle lasagne. You can read my whole review of the tasting menu experience HERE.

Grano

Location: Stoneybatter

A Michelin Guide recommended restaurant, Grano creates contemporary cuisine that pays homage to the traditions of Italian cooking. Prices for their pasta dishes vary between €14.50 and €19, and they change their menu regularly. Their pasta is mostly gluten free and they can adapt dishes to fit people's allergens. All in all, one of the best Italian restaurants in Dublin.

Sprezzatura

Locations: Rathmines & Camden Street

For a budget friendly pasta experience, it has to be Sprezzatura. Getting a booking can be tricky enough, so make sure you get on-site asap if you're looking to dine there soon. With pasta plates starting at €7, Sprezzatura is a must-try spot if you want to feel like you're in Italy without booking the flights.

Il Valentino

Location: Grand Canal Dock

If you just want a taste of Italy, as opposed to a full meal, check out Il Valentino. They're one of my favourite bakeries in Dublin, and they create authentic Italian pastries and savoury snacks. Il Valentino opens daily until 7pm.

Sienna's

Location: Malahide

I am constantly mesmerised by Sienna's pasta specials. This Malahide spot is inspired by the food of Italy, and has a stunning view to boot. They do a two-course set menu for €24 or a three-course set menu for €28.

Osteria Lucio

Location: Grand Canal Quay

Osteria Lucio combines Irish hospitality with Italian spirit. It was created by two friends, one Italian and one Irish, making it the perfect collaboration between the two. At Osteria Lucio you will find the food of friendship, making it one of our top choices for Italian restaurants in Dublin. They do all the classics; pizza, pasta, secondi, as well as a sharing platter.

Amuri

Location: Chatham Street

Newly opened Amuri is a Sicilian restaurant, with a major focus on food from the Sicilian region of Italy. We wrote about this new opening only recently, you can check that out HERE.

Rosa Madre

Location: Temple Bar

One of the most authentic Italian restaurants in Dublin is Rosa Madre. They focus on seafood, and fresh seafood at that, which is delivered by local suppliers. Over everything Rosa Madre prioritise the quality of their ingredients.

Antica Venezia

Location: Ranelagh

A little known restaurant, but a lovely one nonetheless is Antiqua Venezia in Ranelagh. I went there for a birthday meal before and it was truly one of my favourite places to date. They had great pasta, risotto, pizza, and our evening ended in a very Italian way, with a limoncello shot.

Da Mimmo

Location: North Strand Road

If your Italian food vibe is pizza, Da Mimmo has 15 different options to choose from. To make it better, they have 9 pasta options, making this an ideal spot to go with a big group who may all have different tastes.

Pasta Pronto

Location: Glasnevin

For a small portion of Italy on the go, Pasta Pronto is a saviour. This Eatyard vendor does Italian street food, with a menu that consists of bruschetta, gnocchi, arancini balls, and of course, pasta. Chef's kiss. They open Thursday to Sunday.

Fasta

Location: Connolly Station

You may think that a train station is an unusual place to have an Italian restaurant, but as someone who travels through Connolly a good few times a year, I can tell you that it seems like a great idea to me. Fasta gets pasta to you... fast. And boy does it look good. This fresh pasta is available for dine-in or takeaway, and they're open Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm to 9pm.

So there you have it, our top picks for the best Italian restaurants in Dublin for when you're green with envy at all your pals living it up in Naples, Rome, Sorrento... You may not be there yourself, but you can still get some delicious food here.

