13 Places For An Epic Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol

So after hours of trawling through Tinder and finally finding the perfect match, you finally have a date.

But the problem in Ireland is that most people automatically pick the pub as the first date venue, so we've taken it upon ourselves to give you a few choice alternatives.

1. Dublin Zoo

With so many habitats and distractions, this is the perfect place to while away an afternoon. The Africa Savannah is our particular favourite.

2. Hiking in Ticknock

Head up to the Dublin mountains, head on a two hour hike with your date and take in all that stunning scenery.

3. Cooking up a storm

This crab bruchetta is ensured to get you in their good books in record time and couldn't be easy to throw together.

4. Head to the National Museum of Ireland

You want to show them that you're all cultured and shit, so bring them to the museum. It just so happens to be a pretty interesting to spend an afternoon too.

5. A walk on Dun Laoghaire Pier

A magical stroll with the salty wind blowing through your hair... How could romance not blossom?

6. Hire your own private cinema

Denzill cinema only has about 20 seats and is used for brands and premieres, but it doesn't cost a fortune and you'll make the impression of a lifetime by having your own cinema.

7. Go skywalking in Croker

There's nothing like an awesome view of the city from a height of over 17 storeys to get your date's heart racing. Just pray they're not afraid of heights.

8. Hot chocolate and a good old chat

Just find a cosy corner and get to know each other over a good long, hot, sweet drink.

9. Mini golf in Dundrum

With any luck you'll both be so bad that there'll be plenty of laughs along the way to break the ice.

10. Indoor rock climbing

You probably have to accept the fact that a first date is going to be awkward, so why not take it to the next level and get out of your comfort zones by climbing a rock wall?

11. The Dublin Ghost Bus Tour

You're going to be nervous anyway, so why not scare the bejaysus out of each other a little more with a ghost tour?

12. Horse and carriage followed by fish and chips

You probably think that horse and carriages are reserved for tourists, but they're a great way to give your date a whole new experience of the city. Finish off with an epic fish and chips from Leo Burdock's.

13. International Comedy Club

No better way to get you both laughing than a gig in the International Comedy Club, where you'll either be splitting your sides laughing at the gags or simply chuckling at how poor the standard is.

Win win.

