13 Places For An Epic Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol

Stuck for sober date ideas? We got you

Screen-Shot-2014-10-23-at-20.30.59

So after hours of trawling through Tinder and finally finding the perfect match, you finally have a date. 

But the problem in Ireland is that most people automatically pick the pub as the first date venue, so we've taken it upon ourselves to give you a few choice alternatives. 

1. Dublin Zoo

With so many habitats and distractions, this is the perfect place to while away an afternoon. The Africa Savannah is our particular favourite. 

10410851 10153305701913136 7236260782011172330 n

2. Hiking in Ticknock

Head up to the Dublin mountains, head on a two hour hike with your date and take in all that stunning scenery.

998104 833056556720985 1950321559 n

READ: With Views Like These, You'll Be Away With The Fairies...

3. Cooking up a storm

This crab bruchetta is ensured to get you in their good books in record time and couldn't be easy to throw together.

Screen-Shot-2013-09-11-at-08.41.34

READ: Here's Our Take On The 10 Dishes You Should Have Mastered By The Time You Hit 30

4. Head to the National Museum of Ireland

You want to show them that you're all cultured and shit, so bring them to the museum. It just so happens to be a pretty interesting to spend an afternoon too.

1459912 10152366531955069 4582265498457737377 n

READ: 47 Things About Dublin That You've Just Gotta Love

5. A walk on Dun Laoghaire Pier

A magical stroll with the salty wind blowing through your hair... How could romance not blossom?

10553314 730465807000945 2514801832930658463 n

READ: 6 Dublin Walks That Are Perfect For The Weekend

6. Hire your own private cinema

Denzill cinema only has about 20 seats and is used for brands and premieres, but it doesn't cost a fortune and you'll make the impression of a lifetime by having your own cinema.

IMG 9448

7. Go skywalking in Croker

There's nothing like an awesome view of the city from a height of over 17 storeys to get your date's heart racing. Just pray they're not afraid of heights.

1555418 862185977125012 5639793298573482559 n

8. Hot chocolate and a good old chat

Just find a cosy corner and get to know each other over a good long, hot, sweet drink.

427137 409854065695801 1876425047 n

READ: The 11 Best Places In Dublin To Get A Hot Chocolate

9. Mini golf in Dundrum

With any luck you'll both be so bad that there'll be plenty of laughs along the way to break the ice.

Screen-Shot-2014-10-23-at-20.24.47

READ: The Top 10 Spots For First Dates In Dublin

10. Indoor rock climbing

You probably have to accept the fact that a first date is going to be awkward, so why not take it to the next level and get out of your comfort zones by climbing a rock wall

10440959 737606416287388 4047323340920179378 n

11. The Dublin Ghost Bus Tour

You're going to be nervous anyway, so why not scare the bejaysus out of each other a little more with a ghost tour? 

10606172 810090869024904 7805382973671695625 n

READ: A Definitive Guide To 99 First Date Spots In Dublin – And What Each Of Them Says About You

12. Horse and carriage followed by fish and chips

You probably think that horse and carriages are reserved for tourists, but they're a great way to give your date a whole new experience of the city. Finish off with an epic fish and chips from Leo Burdock's. 

ire dublin horse carriage 2 hi web

READ: 9 Awesome Places To Eat And Drink On A First Date

13. International Comedy Club

No better way to get you both laughing than a gig in the International Comedy Club, where you'll either be splitting your sides laughing at the gags or simply chuckling at how poor the standard is. 

Win win.

1455998 10151492086687614 402876160 n

READ NEXT: 8 Fun Things To Do This Weekend If You're DEFINITELY Not Drinking

dates alcohol free zoo sober dry january
Niall Harbison

Written By

Niall Harbison

Niall founded Lovin' Dublin with a few fairly simple aims: discover new places to eat in Dublin and share simple recipes cooked up in his kitchen.

