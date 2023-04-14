14 of the best spots in Dublin for a carvery

Nothing beats a Sunday carvery in my eyes.

There's nothing quite like a carvery is there? Sure, they're not the best looking dish going, but they're one of the tastiest by far. Brunch is in its flop era and though we'll always love it, that means there's room for a new weekend dish, and we're firmly back on the carvery and Sunday roast bandwagon.

Luckily Dublin has a ton of spots that do a top notch carvery and we've compiled them all here for you. You're welcome.

14. The Grange

Location: Deansgrange

For an award-winning carvery, The Grange is the spot for you. They serve their carvery between 12pm and 3:30pm Monday to Saturday, and 12pm and 5pm on Sundays.

13. Wynn’s

Location: Lower Abbey Street

Wynn's Hotel serve a carvery lunch in Dublin Monday to Saturday from 12pm to 4pm.

12. The 51 Bar

Location: Haddington Road

Now if that carvery's not a sight for sore eyes, I don't know what is. There's nothing quite like the glow of a carvery, all the colourful veg and rich meat smells wafting at you. Stop into The 51 Bar for yours.

11. Fagan’s

Location: Drumcondra

If you're in the Dublin 9 area, get yourself a good carvery this Easter from Fagan's. The best part is that you get creamy potatoes as well as roasties; if there's not two kinds of potatoes on my plate at all times, I don't want it.

10. O’Neills

Location: Pearse Street

For great Irish pub food, hit up O'Neill's this weekend. They're in the business of making great comfort food, and that includes a winning carvery.

9. L'Gueuleton

Location: Fade Street

Get your roast dinner plated up all fancy at L'Gueuleton - not quite the pub carvery vibe but looks sensational all the same.

8. The Old Spot

Location: Bath Avenue

If it's good enough for Kellie Harrington and Mandy Loughlin, it's good enough for us. The Old Spot does a monstrous Yorkshire pudding, and I mean that in the best way possible.

7. Arcadia

Location: Tallaght

There's few sights lovelier than a Yorkshire pudding full of gravy. Arcadia serves food until 9pm Monday to Saturday and until 7pm on Sundays.

6. The Exchequer

Location: Ranelagh

You can avail of a Sunday roast at The Exchequer Wine Bar in Ranelagh (for eating in or for takeaway), only on Sundays. Choose between their rib of beef or roast chicken, and share it between four starting at €59.95.

5. Avoca

Multiple locations

I got an absolutely sensational carvery at the Avoca in Kilmacanoge recently that literally had enough food on a plate to feed four people, let alone just me.

4. Eden House Gastro Bar

Location: Rathfarnham

The Eden House is known for its class Sunday carvery, so if you consider yourself a true lover of the dish, make sure you head over to this Rathfarnham gastropub at your earliest convenience.

3. The Bell Pub and Restaurant

Location: Blanchardstown

The Sunday carvery menu at The Bell Pub is a long and varied one with the likes of roast beef, roast turkey, chicken, salmon, and more, and it's going for a pretty affordable price.

2. Eleven

Location: Loughlinstown

For die-hard fans of a roast dinner, Sundays at new grill Eleven are devoted to this meal, with a choice of the very best beef striploin, corn fed chicken, free range pork rack and steaks, all served with their sauces, Yorkshire pudding, duck fat roasties, gravy, stuffing, carrots and cabbage.

1. PMACs

Locations: Dundrum & Stephen Street Lower

If you like your carveries in a moody dim-lit atmosphere, PMACs is the best place for it. Whether you're heading into town, or based in the south side of Dublin, PMACs is a great spot for a roast as well as a tipple, and best of all, they have games you can play after you're finished eating.

Where's your top spot to get a carvery?

Header images via Instagram/thegrangebar1 & /arcadiadublin

