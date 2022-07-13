3 ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Dublin

The Fête Nationale is upon us, and here's how to celebrate in Dublin.

Bastille Day, or le quatorze juillet commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris on July 14th 1789, an event which came to be seen as the symbolic beginning of the French Revolution. And if you find yourself on the streets of Dublin rather than in the thick of the military parade along the Champs-Elysée, don't worry, you can still mark the occasion. Here's how:

Bastille Day, The Church

Dublin's official Bastille Day celebration, in partnership with the French Embassy in Ireland, French Friday, LepetitJournal Dublin & Alliance Française de Dublin. This free event will bring with it French wine & pastis, crêpes, saucisson & cheese, games & gctivities, DJs and a Fanfare (brass band all the way from France)! More info available HERE.

Advertisement

Funds for Friends, Chez Max

One of Dublin's favourite French bistros is holding a special charity event to commemorate Bastille Day, a fundraiser for Friends of the Elderly where they will match every donation made. More info on the charity and the Chez Max connection to it is available in the post below.

Alliance Française Dublin

Advertisement

Alliance Française have teamed up with The Church for their Bastille Day celebration, but will also be providing free streams of popular French films for those who'd like to celebrate the day at home. They'll also be running an online quiz, kids drawing competition and cooking competitions on Facebook with great prizes to be won. More info is available HERE.

Of course, if you'd like to celebrate France's national holiday by simply enjoying a delicious French meal, you can do so at any one of these delicious Dublin RESTAURANTS.

Bonne Fete Nationale!

Advertisement

Header image via Shutterstock