4 places in Dublin to get a loaded Easter Egg

Yes, they're a thing.

Easter is just around the corner, and there are so many seasonal treats out there just asking to be sampled. Instead of letting the mini-egg shortage get you down, why not take back the power and treat yourself to an almighty sweet feed in the form of a loaded Easter Egg? They're truly a sight to behold - some are filled with cheesecake, some with ice cream, some with succulent chocotorta. The common denominator - they're all ridiculously Instagrammable.

Let's dive in to the pool of chocolatey goodness:

Bakeology, Meath Street

First up are these delights from Argentinian spot Bakeology in Dublin 8. The popular cafe have baked four of their most iconic cake recipes to fit into these "spoonable" Easter eggs, and the results speak for themselves. They come in two sizes and an assortment of filling flavours - Chocotorta, Oreo cheesecake, brownie or alfajor. Immense.

Vanilla Pod, Carrickmines

Treat yourself to the ultimate Easter Sundae at this South Dublin spot. With a choice of honeycomb, mini egg or creme egg toppings, these look like something Augustus Gloop would 100% swipe from Willy Wonka's factory before falling into the chocolate river.

The Local, Glasnevin

From now on, I don't want cheesecake unless it resides inside one half of a chocolate egg. Kinder Bueno, Hersheys, Aero or Creme Egg - pick your poison.

The Paddocks, Clonee

No stranger to creating seriously eye-catching desserts, The Paddocks are at it again with a selection of Easter Egg cheesecakes. The Biscoff one is calling me.

Will you be upping your Easter egg game for the weekend that's in it?

Header image via Instagram/thepaddockslatebar

