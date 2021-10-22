5 Autumnal treats to try this weekend

Leaves are crunching, the wind is billowing and we're continuing to lap up all the pumpkin spiciness Autumn has to offer.

It's the most aesthetically pleasing time of year, with some of the tastiest seasonal snacks to try too. Dublin cafes and eateries seem to be embracing the autumnal theme more than ever this year - you can't walk 5 feet in front of you without finding a pumpkin spice latte and honestly, we're not complaining. We can't get enough! If you're looking for a treat to enjoy along with your PSL, here's a list of some gems that caught our eye this week.

Pumpkin Spice Cannolis from Toonsbridge

Delicious fresh ricotta whipped with Toonsbridge's very own secret pumpkin spice mix, drizzled with salted caramel and sprinkled with chocolate chips. Absolutely dying to try these babies!

Spiced Pumpkin Pie from Bread 41

These guys simply never miss. And obviously, pumpkin anything for October is a winner.

Chocolate Candy Apples from Little Honey

With these dotey Halloween cupcakes available too. You can preorder these spooky treats now, perfect for anyone planning a Halloween party!

Saffron Poached Pear Danish from Scéal Bakery

If you're looking for the perfect autumnal pastry, I feel the best thing to do is just sit back and let Scéal take care of things. They are true artists when it comes to flavour combos, and create magic every time.

Pumpkin Pie from Fallon & Byrne

F&B clearly understood the pumpkin assignment this season. They've got PSLs on the go and all the ingredients you need to create your own autumnal delights at home, as well as this immaculate looking pumpkin pie. The stuff dreams are made of.

Will you be sampling any of these delights this weekend?

Header image via Instagram/toonsbridge

