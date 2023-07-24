5 Dublin BBQ restaurants for when the weather isn't cooperating

Which is all too often we're afraid.

While it is technically barbecue season, the recent onslaught of rainfall has made plans to whip out the grill somewhat dicey to say the least. There is little that is more miserable than trying to turn the sausies on the barby while the heavens are threatening to pour.

Not to worry; you don't need to set a BBQ up in your back garden next time you're in the mood for burgers, you can simply check out one of the many Dublin restaurants that specialise in the cuisine instead.

So whether the thought of assembling a barbecue makes your blood pressure soar, or the stress of perfectly cooking the meat makes your heart physically palpitate, or, you know, the weather, these are some of the best BBQ restaurants to be found in Dublin.

5. Mister S

Location: Camden Street Lower

At Mister S, the food is cooked over charcoal and various wood types, and they are constantly learning and developing new ways to use fire impact effectively when it comes to producing the most wonderful meat, fish, and vegetable dishes.

This Michelin Guide restaurant is all about creating exceptional but uncomplicated food. You can book Tuesday through to Saturday.

4. Bah33

Location: Dawson Street

Irish and Gaucho traditions come together at this BBQ restaurant on Royal Hibernian Way. At Bah33, servers bring you different skewers of sizzling meats one by on, giving you the choice on what meats exactly you want to try.

If you're ready for more food, you'll be given a green sign to show off; equally if you're stuffed or still in the middle of your food, you'll have the red sign for stop.

Bah33 opens six days a week, and is closed on Mondays.

3. Asador

Location: Haddington Road

Asador serves some of the best barbecue food in Dublin; their chefs have spent time in Spain, Portugal, and Argentina learning all about the craft of barbecuing. They have several menus which contains small plates, chargrilled meats (and cauliflower for vegetarians), seafood, and even risottos.

Asador also has a heated terrace on-site, perfect if you're looking for the BBQ vibes without having to do all the hard work.

2. Smokin Bones

Multiple Locations

Beginning as a market stall, Smokin Bones have been bringing the BBQ goods to the people of Dublin for almost a decade now.

Across their three locations, they recognise that enjoying barbecue food is not just about eating, it's about gathering with friends and family and partaking in a joined experience.

You can find Smokin Bones on Castle Market Street, in Swords within the Travel Lodge, and Temple Bar.

1. Pitt Bros

Location: George's Street Upper

This Dublin 2 spot has been on their BBQ game for ten years now, opening in the city centre back in 2013.

Pitt Bros pride themselves on their use of local ingredients and high quality Irish meat. They have custom made smokers where they smoke the meat for over 12 hours, giving the food a unique flavour and aroma.

They serve meat feasts where you can choose a combo of meat, burgers, as well as several variations of fries.

So there you have it. If you're deeply craving some barbecue meat, but the weather app is making you think twice about getting out the ol' grill, then why not book into one of these five Dublin BBQ restaurants instead.

Header images via Instagram / Asador & Pitt Bros

