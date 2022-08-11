5 iced drinks we want to try in Dublin this month

This heatwave is showing no signs of letting up, and you may be in the mood for a switch-up from your usual daily iced latte.

Whether you're cooped up in a sweaty office, working from home or ferrying kids around to various summer camps, having a cup of something iced to swizzle around and sip on makes everything a little bit easier. Sure, it's not going to solve any of life's major problems but it's a small comfort that we all need and deserve, especially in the height of This Bloody Heat™. If you're looking to shake up your iced beverage selection and try something different, we've got you covered with this round up of iced teas, lemonades and affogatos we have our eye on at the moment.

Watermelon Lemonade from Currabinny, Inchicore

This pink tinted refresher from the newly opened Currabinny caravan in Inchicore is already doing the rounds on Insta, and we're making it our mission to get our hands on one this weekend. Harry Styles could never.

Affogato from Shoe Lane, Dun Laoghaire, Tara Street and Greystones

Advertisement

The last word in decadent summery desserts, with that all-essential caffeine hit. This beauty from Shoe Lane with vanilla ice cream and wafers is the sweet hit we need in these clammy conditions. Enjoy by the seaside or slap-bang in the middle of town - it'll be delicious either way.

Summer menu from Kakilang, Bachelors Walk

A dreamy selection of seasonal refreshers from this quayside boba spot - we've got our eye on the white peach oolong tea but really, wouldn't kick any of these out of bed.

Advertisement

Lemon Iced Tea from Bold and Brass, Clontarf

An absolute classic that you simply can't go wrong with. Light, citrusy and delicious.

Ice White Nine Bray

Advertisement

You'll have to nip over the county bounds to Bray for this one, but we reckon it's worth the trip. Not your average iced white, this beauty is infused with homemade peppermint and caramel syrup, shaken and strained to create something as refreshing as it is tasty. See also their Apple + Ginger Fizz and extensive lemonade list for non-coffee drinkers.

Happy sipping everyone!

Header image via Instagram/boldandbrass

READ NEXT: Is Workmans in its 'flop era?' - a discussion among Dublin's gen Z