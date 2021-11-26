5 new openings to check out in Dublin this weekend

Looking for somewhere new to wet your whistle, pick up your morning flattie or enjoy a plant-based brunch?

Well good news, friends. We're here with a list of newly opened spots in Dublin, so you can impress your date, your pals or your Mother this weekend by seeming totally in the know. We've got pastry shops, wine bars and loads more to explore, so let's get into it.

Acre, Pearse Street

A brand new sustainable, plant based eatery with pancakes stacks, crispy hash and all the other bits you hope to see on a brunch menu. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 12-4pm.

Elm Epicurean, Merrion Road

The popular D4 deli are newly open for dine-in, with a tasty new breakfast menu launching this weekend!

Arty Baker, Dalkey

You might have sampled some of Arty Bakers pastries (which truly are works of art) at The Store and Yard in Sandycove. They're now opening a brand new dedicated store in Dalkey, for all your sweet treat needs. Hit them up from December 1st.

Provender Bread and Wine, Parkgate Street

This sustainability focused, female led wine bar offer a range of natural, organic and biodynamic and fine wines, along with a fab range of local Irish cheeses, charcuterie and breads for soakage. What more could you really ask for?

Allta Winter House, Trinity Car Park

We covered this spot in more detail when its opening was announced earlier this month but just incase you missed it - Allta Winter House is open now for a truly unique dining experience in the heart of Dublin, and is not to be missed!

