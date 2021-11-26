5 places in Dublin to enjoy a warming winter beverage

By Fiona Frawley

November 26, 2021 at 12:57pm

One of the best parts of Christmas is resting your weary legs after a stressful present buying sesh and enjoying a warming festive tipple in a bustling pub. There should be more carols written about it, honestly.

With a notable chill in the air this week, you might have found yourself fantasising about a steaming cup of something spiced, mulled or nogged (not sure if that's actually a verb but we're rolling with it) to take the edge off. And sure aren't we all? Here's a list of some warming winter beverages to enjoy in Dublin, for anyone looking to get into the festive mood.

Hot Sloe Gin from These Hands

These Hands are back with a festive fave from last year - their hot sloe gin made with Bertha's Revenge. Christmas in a cup.

Mulled Apple Juice from The Cake Cafe

Anything with a cinnamon stick floating in it is a goer for the festive period. This mulled AJ from Cake Cafe will definitely hit the spot on crisper days.

Hot Pear Lemonade from The Garden House, Malahide

This seasonal lemonade with cinnamon and star anise looks like a hug in a mug!

Irish Coffee from Vice

Vice know their way around a coffee machine, and this delight made with Teelings whiskey and the finest espresso never misses.

MVP, Clanbrassil Street

One of Dublin's fave dog friendly bars has you covered with a menu full of winter warmers including Baileys hot choc, mulled wine and hot port. Delish.

Header image via Instagram/The Garden House Cafe, Malahide 

