The Five Cosiest Dublin Pubs With An Inviting Fireplace

Few cosy drinks, anyone?

So it's nearly the weekend and with the weather like this, all we're craving is a cosy pub.

If you're the same, then check out our five favourite cosy spots.

1. Whelan's

Situated on Wexford Street, Whelan's is placed in the centre of all the action and is guaranteed to have a great atmosphere. Whelan's newest addition, The Parlour, is a laid back and comfortable room with an inviting fire. Whelan's Parlour is warm and perfect for a cold evening. It's the perfect spot for a few relaxing drinks but once it hits around 11pm it becomes pretty lively, so there's always the option to escalate it to a whopper night out. Only downside of the Parlour is you have to book in before you go. So no spontaneous trips there, I'm afraid.

2. McGrattan's

McGrattan's is just off Baggot Street, only a five minute walk from Grafton Street. The best thing about McGrattan's is that it has a local pub feel while being in the centre of town. You can relax, play a game of pool, have a few drinks and chat away with your friends. If you're a little tipsy and need some soakage, McGrattan's offers a finger food platter which comfortably fills four people.

3. Slattery's Bar

Slattery's Bar is always warm and very cosy. It can be found on Capel Street, just a a stones throw away from the Jervis Shopping Centre. They have plenty of large TV screens, so if you're trying to catch a match this place is for you. Just a warning, Slattery's do have a dress code and don't let people in who are wearing tracksuit bottoms!


4. O'Neill's Bar and Restaurant

O'Neill's Bar is just around the corner from Trinity College and is set in the historical part of Dublin, where every night there's a buzzing atmosphere and it's great for a sneaky pint. They always make you feel welcome and if you're lucky you'll catch one of their traditional music sessions (I do love a bit of trad music after a few drinks).


5. O'Donoghue's Bar

O'Donoghue's Bar is in the centre of Merrion Row, it boasts a cosy heated smoking area which makes it perfect for a relaxed session. Monday through to Sunday, it's jam-packed with people stopping by for after work drinks and it's a pretty lively spot on the weekend. The only problem I have with O'Donoghue's is that the heaters can sometimes be overpowering and it ends up being too hot.


