5 unique wine experiences to enjoy in Dublin

Are you an absolute sucker for a glass of vino?

Wine lovers, listen up. If you're looking for something more than a few glasses of vino at the pub, these are the top wine experiences to enjoy in Dublin right now.

Wine Flights at ELY

Location: Ely Place

Ever been on a wine flight? ELY Wine Bar has newly launched this experience where you will receive tasting notes as well as guidance from the knowledgeable team as you enjoy. The theme could be a country, region, producer or a particular style…the possibilities are endless! You can avail of this Tuesday through to Saturday for €18 per person at their Ely Place location.

Whispering Angel pop-up at Café en Seine

Advertisement

Location: Dawson Street

For all the rosé lovers out there, this one's for you. Whispering Angel has teamed up with Café en Seine to create a rose garden terrace, the ideal location to experience the most summery wine on the market.

Wine pairing at Six By Nico

Location: Molesworth Place

If you need a meal that pairs perfectly with your wine, Six By Nico is the spot. With a menu that changes every six week, there's a new wine selection too. For an additional €39, you can get the wine pairing with your tasting menu, with the staff explaining why each wine was chosen. Perfect for those who love all kinds of vino. If you're making a booking, I'd highly recommend opting for the wine pairing as well.

Advertisement

Wine School at Neighbourhood Wine

Location: Leeson Street

You'll need to book this one in advance, but Neighbourhood Wine hosts a wine school in their Leeson Street store. This is a one-day event where you'll spend three hours learning about wine, as well as enjoying a couple of glasses (of course). The next session is in September, and costs €99pp, so make sure to book in if you're interested.

Dublin Wine Trails

Advertisement

Multiple locations

Dublin wine trails is one of Dublin's best wine experiences, a tour essentially of some of the best wine bars on offer. Along the way you'll also enjoy some tasty tapas, so as not to be drinking on an empty stomach. The website says you will, "Learn about the vast world of wine in a relaxed and fun atmosphere with other wine lovers and enthusiasts." They also promise that these discussions of wine will never veer to scientific. You can read more about them HERE.

If you're a true wine lover, you've got to try these experiences in Dublin. This list should sort you out for a couple of weekends at least.

Header image via Artisyn Communications

Advertisement

READ ON: Gin bathtub cocktails to arrive in Rathmines as Siam Thai set to open new spot