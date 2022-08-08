5 upgrades from your mam's summer salad to try Dublin this August

If you're already on your fifth "summer salad" of the week and have had your fill of beetroot and scallions, fear not.

As the Too Hot For Cooking™ weather is here to stay for at least a few more days, you might be on the hunt for an upgraded version of the coleslaw-laden, hard boiled egg-containing salad of your childhood. As much as we love (and by love, we mean tolerate) this pillar of Irish cuisine, we feel this is as good a time as any to shout out some of the Dublin eateries that offer fresh, healthy colourful upgrades worthy of a grid post.

Here are five of our favourite places for healthy food in the city:

Tiller and Grain, Frederick Street South

You wouldn't catch edible blooms and dill in your mams summer salad - Tiller and Grain have you covered with this and many other seasonal dishes showcasing the best of Irish produce.

Akaka Poké, Liffey Street Lower and Clonskeagh

Our deep-rooted love of poké here at Lovin is no secret - we can't get enough of these vibrant bowls of Hawaiian goodness. One of our favourite places to pick one up has to be Akaka, with plenty of vegan and veggie options and a fresh, summery taste off every bite.

Comida, Ballsbridge

If you like your Mexican food with a healthy twist, get yourself out to D4 spot Comida - delicious burritos, bowls and quesadillas, all made with fresh Irish ingredients and a vegan mince option which can be subbed into any of the dishes. We recommend drenching everything with the vegan cashew cream dip - immense.

Tang, various locations

Most Dubliners know that Tang is the holy grail of colourful healthy dishes, which taste even better when mopped up with their homemade flatbread. Visit them on Fenian Street, Lower Abbey Street or their flagship Dawson Street store - you won't regret it.

Govindas, Middle Abbey Street

You'll find one of Dublin's oldest veggie/vegan restaurants tucked away on Middle Abbey Street, with a deli-style layout boasting some of the tastiest (and most affordable) healthy dishes on offer in this fair city. A must for all health food nuts.

Happy salad season, one and all.

Header image via Instagram/comidamexican_

