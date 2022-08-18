6 Dublin markets to check out this weekend

After some wholesome weekend plans?

Planning your weekend? There's nothing more wholesome than a little wander and a browse around a market at the weekend, and lucky for us, Dublin is full of them. Whether you're southside or northside based, there's bound to be a market near you. We list some of our top picks below of the best Dublin markets to check out this weekend.

Bushy Park Market

Location: Terenure

Bushy Park Market has tons of food and coffee vendors, with tons of space to sit down and chill with friends once you've secured your goods. From ProBox, to Breaking Buns, Drunken Cookie to Golden Brown Toasties, you'll definitely find something to tickle your fancy.

Dandelion Market

Location: St Stephen's Green

Advertisement

The Dandelion Market is back this weekend, with arts and crafts, local designers and fashion stalls galore. With plenty of hot food options, as well as music, this is one of the best markets you can check out this weekend in Dublin.

Howth Market

Location: Howth

A trip out of Howth is always a good idea, for the gorgeous scenes and of course, the market. Running from 10am to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays, Howth Market is a haven for tourists and locals of Dublin. Here you will find a vast array of organic produce, freshly baked goods, jewellery, clothing, and antiques.

St. Anne's Park Market

Advertisement

Location: Raheny

Home to ice-cream sambo vendor Cold Boi, as well as The Hot Potato (jacket potatoes are a criminally underrated meal and I will die on this hill) and Seoul Kitchen, St. Anne's Park Market is a must-try. It runs from 10am to 4pm every Saturday.

Eatyard

Location: Drumcondra

If you're looking for a market where you can do a lot of eating, Eatyard is where it's at. Their street food market runs Thursday to Sunday from 12pm to 10pm, and they host some of the most incredible food vendors Dublin has to offer, including Nice Burger, Village Pizza, and Pasta Pronto.

Advertisement

Lucky's

Location: Meath Street

And if you're looking to experience some art this weekend, Lucky's are hosting one of their famous craft arts markets on Saturday, starting from 12:30pm. If you've ever spent an evening at Lucky's you'll know exactly the kind of cool and eclectic art they gravitate towards, making this an unmissable event. Plus, you can enjoy some Coke Lane pizza and a pint once you're all market-ed out.

This isn't even all the markets that are on in Dublin, but hopefully it's a good start if you're filling in your weekend diary.

Header image via Instagram/eatyard

READ ON: New food trucks, pop-ups and a pub opened at Dundrum Town Centre