6 of the best spots for a bagel in Dublin

The elite bread to hold your sambo together.

I will die on this hill. The best bread for a sambo is a bagel. Yes, it may be a little sloppy, and I understand if you're melting cheese it may drip down the middle, but it is worth it for the delicious consistency of the dough. Strangely enough, there aren't that many bagel spots in Dublin (a gap in the market for my own bagel café, take note) but if you're craving one while out and about, here are the best places for it.

Pepper Pot Café

Location: South William Street

The Pepper Pot café is one of Dublin's best spots for a bite to eat, and it's no surprise that they also do a very good bagel.

Laine My Love

Location: Talbot Street

You can get the classic cream cheese and salmon bagel combo from Laine My Love. This breakfast/lunch spot opens weekdays between 8am and 3pm.

Outcasts

Location: Baldoyle

Get your hole at Outcasts, one of the few spots in Dublin that specialises in bagels, and bagels alone. If you follow them on their socials, you won't be able to stave off the bagel cravings. You can find them every day at the Racecourse Inn car park in Baldoyle.

Wake 'n Bagel

Location: Herbert Park

The newest bagel spot in Dublin is Wake 'n Bagel, which you can find every Sunday at the Herbert Park Market. You may only be able to avail of these fellas one day a week between 10am and 4pm, but based on the pics they upload on Instagram, you should make it a top priority on Sunday.

DEADLY Bagel

Location: Stoneybatter

Another one day a week only spot is DEADLY Bagel, which you can find at the Penders Market in Stoneybatter every Saturday. They recently relaunched following a year long hiatus, and we're buzzing about it. Plus you can pre-order these suckers for collection, if you want to make your own bagel at home.

Hen's Teeth

Location: Blackpitts

I am often tempted by the bagel specials that Hen's Teeth offer during the week, which are a messy affair, but absolutely delicious. Plus, they're one of the Lovin team's favourite spots for a good cup of joe. Hen's Teeth opens Wednesday to Sunday

Although we have these gems, and we're grateful for them, we still think Dublin needs more bagel spots.

Header image via Instagram/hensteethstore

