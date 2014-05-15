Food and Drink Best Of Dublin

6 Amazing Places To Get Your Nacho Fix In Dublin

The best and the cheesiest

I grew up eating Mexican food. My family and I would frequent the same Mexican restaurant at least two nights every week, and I've gotta say it never got old.

The ultimate Mexican treat, for me, has to be nachos, with all that salsa, melted cheese, creamy guac, spicy jalapeños, chives, and lots of beans.

They're beautiful – and the best part is, they can be shared by all.

When I came to Dublin, I feared I wouldn't get my proper nacho fix – until I discovered these six spots.

1. Pygmalion

I always rave about this spot, but their recent tapas menu just blew me away.

These nachos have a unique flavour, attributed to both the cheese and the beans. Unlike any nachos I've had, but absolutely delightful.

I even had 'em sans meat, and my belly was still completely satisfied.

2. Taco Taco

These are absolutely deadly. I mean, just look at that massive pile of goodness.

Created with indian spiced yellow split pea dahl, avocado & tomato salsa (this is what makes it), cheddar cheese sauce, jalapenos, sour cream & hot sauce.

Un-freaking-real, Taco Taco.

3. The Market Bar

Did someone say, melted mozzarella? I'm lovin' this, because I adore white cheese – any and every kind of it.

The Market Bar tops their beautiful nacho creation off with mozzarella cheese, fresh salsa, and keeps them veggie-friendly.

Lovely stuff.

4. Boojum

I've heard that Boojum serves up the best burritos in Dublin, but how are their nachos?

Just as nice, I'd say. It could be that they're loaded with chilli (upon request),and you get your cheese just how ye like it.

And the best part? It's reasonably priced, as everything on the menu is under €7.

Na-cho average spot (I'm so sorry).

5. 777

These babies have some spice. Honestly, so much flavour.

Warm, gluten-free tortilla chips buried under a smorgasboard of deliciousness.

Nourish that bod, and do it here.

6. Dillingers

Famous in Dublin for their life-giving brunch and loaded nachos, Dillingers has got this dish down to a T.

Their meaty brunch or veggie nachos are a proper feed. Here's proof that nachos are appropriate at ANY time of day.

