7 beautiful walks in Dublin for enjoying the autumn leaves

There's a nip in the air and the leaves are slowly turning crunchy, prime for becoming the background of a photo of an insta hun sipping a pumpkin spice latte.

As we pack away the togs and have a rummage for our wooly jumpers and scarves (yes, it's still too warm for them but it's hard not to get caught up in the aesthetic), you might be on the lookout for some wholesome autumn strolls to embark on of a weekend.

Don't let the end of summertime get you down - make the most of the seasonal transition and get yourself out for a brisk walk or relaxing ramble along one of these 7 Dublin walks, all perfect for enjoying the autumn leaves.

The Dodder Walk

Go at your own pace along the banks of The Dodder, enjoying views of some of the most tranquil parts of the city's south side.

There's plenty of wildlife to see along the way, and the 3.5km trail leads you to Bushy Park for treats afterward too.

The Hell Fire Club

One for the adventurers and thrill seekers, and perfect for the lead up to Halloween with plenty of creepy history surrounding it. The Hellfire Club sits atop Montpelier Hill some 390 metres above Dublin city, accessed by forest trails which should be turning a pleasing shade of orange right about now.

Ardgillan Castle

A true hidden gem of a Dublin walk just outside Balbriggan, Ardgillan is the perfect place to watch the seasons change. With forest trails, a huge off-leash area for dogs and immaculately kept gardens, this is definitely one to consider for your next weekend stroll.

Killiney Hill

Killiney Hill has some of the best views you'll find of the Dublin coastline, perfectly accented by trees full of gold and orange once autumn hits. The forest walk leads you up to the Witches Hat, an obelisk structure at the top of the hill, with a cafe about halfway up for post-stroll coffee and cake.

Grand Canal Walk

It doesn't get more central than the Grand Canal Walk, a leisurely stroll which takes you all the way from Grand Canal Dock all the way to the start of the Grand Canal Way in Lucan if that's what your heart desires. However, if you'd rather a shorter jaunt before stopping off for a coffee, a pint, or whatever you're having yourself, that's fine too. A great place to watch autumn creep in, right in the middle of the city.

Marlay Park

Marlay is the kind of park you could go to 50 times, and still not have discovered all the routes and trails within. With weekend markets and 247 acres to explore, this is the perfect place to head to on a brisk autumn morning with leaves crunching underfoot.

Carrickgollogan Forest Walk

The Carrickgollogan Walk or Scalp Walk is a few minutes off the M50 (Cherrywood exit) and a cracking day out. Situated just off the Wicklow Mountains, there's lots of easy loop trails here, but no trip to Carrickgollogan would be complete without visiting the viewing rock. It is worth the short climb up a moderately sloped footpath to the exposed rock outcrop, where you will discover one of the most spectacular views of south Dublin and north Wicklow.

