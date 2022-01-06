7 Dublin restaurants where you can get a home dining meal kit

You know, since everything closes at 8pm.

Whether the 8pm curfew just doesn't work for you, or you simply don't want to dine out at the moment, there are plenty of ways to bring that gorgeous food to you. From Boojum for a Mexican fiesta, to Uno for a pizza party, there's a home dining kit for everyone. Maybe you have a special occasion coming up, or maybe you just want to enjoy restaurant style dinner after 8pm; either way, we have a list for you!

1. 777

The 777 home kit comfortably serves 2-3 people, whether you order their Taquito Party Kit or their Veggie Taco kit. Their Taquito kit comes with tortilla chips, salsa tipica, salsa verde, guac, chorizo taquitos, tinga tostadas, setas taquitos, grilled corn salad, pico de gallo, and bread and butter pudding for dessert.

You can choose your 777 meal kit HERE.

2. Bon Appetit

The Bon Appetit Date Night Special serves two people, and comes with a pre-starter of arancini, a starter of pork belly, a main of fillet beef, and a dessert of apple crumble tartlet. All of this comes to €69, a gorgeous dining experience for when you want to feel special at home.

Oliver Dunne restaurants do several takeaway home food and drink kits, you can check them all out HERE.

3. Winedown

The Winedown dinner box for two will serve to distract you while they're closed for January. The six course tasting menu comes with focaccia, smoked fungi croquettes, grilled halloumi, slowed braised pork belly, steak skewers, and a chocolate marquis for dessert.

Winedown are selling these home kits for the month of January, you can order yours HERE.

4. Boojum

I have tried this fajita fiesta box myself and I can say it is 100% worth it, and very cost efficient. The box says it serves four, but depending on people's appetites, I'd say it could stretch to five or six diners. You get their signature Mexican rice, chicken, peppers, onions, cheese, sour cream, and much more to have the ultimate fajita party. There's also a three bean vegan fajita kit available for those who don't eat meat. Both kits are currently on offer for €22.99, which is a bargain for the amount of food you receive.

You can order your Boojum fajita kit HERE.

5. Uno Pizza

New Year's has passed, but you can still order a pizza kit from Uno for those January evenings. They deliver their at home meal kits all over Ireland, so no one has to go without pizza. The kits includes dough balls, fior di latte mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano, fresh basil, virgin olive oil and much more, for the ultimate at home pizza experience.

You can collect your Uno pizza kit from Rathmines or have it delivered - check out more on their website HERE.

6. Smokin Bones

Get a BBQ in a box with Smokin Bones. The main work is done for you, you just need to heat the meat 35 minutes before you plan to serve up this barbecue feast to your guests or family. You can choose between several boxes, including a vegetarian box if you love those Smokin Bones flavours, but don't eat meat.

Nationwide delivery is available, but orders must be made before midnight on Wednesdays to ensure it. Choose your box HERE.

7. The Butcher Grill

This home kit allows you to pick and choose what items you want for a lovely home steak dinner. 90% of the work is done for you; you'll just need to cook the steaks to your liking and heat up the sides, and that's it! Perfect for a birthday or anniversary... or just a Saturday night where you want to feel fancy.

Get onto The Butcher Grill's website to see all their options.

Dining at home doesn't need to be boring - and these kits make it even better as most of the work is done for you.

Header image via Instagram/boojummex

