7 Dublin spots where you can get a poké bowl

These bowls are sensational.

Poké bowls are all the rage, and for good reason. Personally, I am more than a little obsessed with them. They're a Hawaiian dish typically served with raw fish that's been cut into slices (poké meaning to slice in Hawaiian). These delicious bowls are generally served with rice, spinach, pickled vegetables, and then drizzled in a kind of sauce. They are absolutely delicious, and a must try for fish lovers. Luckily for us, there's a good few Dublin spots serving up the elusive poké bowl.

1. Shaka Poké

Location: Blackrock Market

Shaka Poké is a stall dedicated to the poké bowl. They serve bowls with tuna, salmon, and crab with a wide selection of vegetable and sauces to pair with it. We recommend coating your bowl in the shaka sauce - you will not regret it!

2. Nutbutter

Location: Grand Canal Dock

Nutbutter is a haven for delicious healthy food. Amongst their other wholesome salad and rice bowls, they serve two kinds of poké bowls, one plant based, where watermelon replaces the fish, and one with salmon.

3. Akaka

Location: Liffey Street

Akaka is one of the best spots for poké bowls in Dublin. They do poké bowls with spicy salmon and tuna, or with barbecue chicken if you're just not into fish. There are vegan and vegetarian bowls, as well as a build your own option, so you can be as adventurous as you dare to be.

4. Kimchi Hophouse

Location: Parnell Street

Kimchi Hophouse is Dublin's oldest Korean restaurant and they serve sushi poké bowls that can be served with tuna, salmon, or eel.

5. Sumaki

Location: Parliament Street

Sumaki is a popular Dublin spot for their sushi burritos, but did you know they also serve poké bowls that are vegan friendly, using tofu instead of fish.

6. Musashi

Multiple Locations

At Musashi you can choose between a salmon poké bowl or opt for the plant based version. You can check out the various locations and opening hours for Musashi HERE.

7. Panda Restaurant

Location: Bond Street

If you're after poké options, then Panda Restaurant is where you've gotta be. They've got salmon poké, veggie poké, ceviche poké, poké bowls with tilapia, poké bowls with prawns. No matter your fish of choice, we think you'll find something to your liking here.

Which spot will you check out first?

Header image via Instagram/pandarestaurantdublin

