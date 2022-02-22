7 family friendly activities for mid-term in Dublin this week

Did you forget it was mid-term too?

We've heard tell of plenty of confused parents setting out on the school run yesterday morning, completely unawares, or frantically attempting to book in for kids camp at approximately 1am on Sunday night. In fairness, there's a lot going on right now. It's hard to remember it all. That's why we've done the hard work for you and compiled a list of 7 great family friendly activities to enjoy with the kids this week, from theatre to farm visits. Strap in, we're going on an adventure.

Doodle Days workshop at The Ark

The Ark are currently holding a number of workshops for little artists, including Illustrate Your Own Storybook which takes place this Friday. Find out more and book yourself a spot via the Ark WEBSITE.

EPIC Irish Emigration Museum

Enjoy a fully interactive experience inspired by the dramatic and inspiring stories of Irish people who travelled the world, with free admission for kids for the week that's in it. Book your visit HERE.

Treasure Hunt and Museum Visit

Grab a map of Stephen's Green and compete to find the answers and the treasure, then learn about Irish history with inclusive entry to two museums as part of this all-in-one experience. Tickets and more info available HERE.

Sing 2 at Stella Cinema

If you're looking to seriously treat the kiddos, Stella Cinema have daytime screenings of Sing 2 all week long. Book yourself in for an afternoon HERE.

Airfield Estate

There are baby calves and fluffy lambs just crying out to be fawned over at Airfield Estate. A great way to spend some time outdoors with the fam over mid-term - you can find out more and plan your trip HERE.

SeaLife Bray

If you're more interested in what lies beneath, just over the Wicklow county bounds in Bray is SeaLife where you can meet over a thousand underwater creatures. Hours of fun for curious kids - get booking HERE.

Wires, Strings and Other Things at the Mermaid Arts Centre

Also in Bray, the Mermaid are welcoming a production of Wires, Strings and Other Things - a musical performance for kids aged 6-12. The show encourages children to listen, respond to and communicate through the sounds, music and stories that are all around them. If it sounds like the kind of thing your little maestros would love, you can book tickets HERE.

Header image via Instagram/epicmuseumchq

