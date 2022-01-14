Are you giving dry January a go this year?

If it's your first time going alcohol free for a sustained period of time, you might be on the hunt for activities to enjoy that don't involve drink. With drinking culture such a prominent part of living in Ireland, it can sometimes be tough to think of date night or hang out options beyond the cinema that are alcohol free. But there are actually so many things to do in the city and beyond that don't involve alcohol, and as you've probably guessed at this stage, we've compiled a list for you. It's kind of what we do here.

The Rink at D12, Walkinstown

Live your best 80's disco life at the roller rink at D12, Dublin's only roller disco and dance centre with lessons for beginners and a great array of dance classes too. You can find out more and book yourself a spot HERE.

Gravity Climbing Centre, Inchicore

Tackle Gravity's impressive array of boulders in Inchicore, with hundreds of problems to suit all skill zones. You can book yourself a slot HERE and may I also add, Rascals is just around the corner for a post-climb pizza. You deserve it.

A night at the theatre

Glass Mask Theatre on Dawson Street is the newest addition to Dublin's theatre scene and showcases exciting work from up and coming makers. They also do a mean charcuterie board. Have a peep at what's on HERE.

Jump Zone

Bounce the awkwardness right out of that first date in this room full of trampolines at Jump Zone in Santry, Sandyford or Liffey Valley. Your inner kid deserves it. Book yourself a slot HERE.

St Anne's City Farm

Looking for a wholesome weekend activity to celebrate the smug feeling you get the morning after a night off the booze? Take a tour and meet some of the residents at St Anne's City Farm in Raheny, it really doesn't get better. You can find out more about tours and workshops being held at the farm HERE.

Escape Room... on a boat

If the Lonely Island song isn't playing in your head right now, I've failed at my job. The Escape Boat is docked up and ready for you to solve puzzles, crack codes and uncover mysteries. With live action games suitable for 2-10 players, it's perfect for a unique date or friends day out. Get booking HERE.

Forest Bathing

Beyond the county bounds in Wicklow, you can completely immerse yourself in nature with a spot of forest bathing. Forest Bathing originated in Japan in the 1980s as an antidote for those who were overworked and needed to reconnect with nature. Don't let the name fool you, it doesn't involve a quick dip - it's about exploring the forest in different ways: through touch, by closing your eyes and listening, and sharing your experience with the group you’re with. Forest Bathing Wicklow run regular events and they've recently introduced a bushcraft programme during which you'll learn essential survival skills, polished off with a light lunch by an open fire. Bear Grylls has nothing on ya.

Any alcohol free activities we missed out? Let us know, we'd love to add them to the list!

Header image via Instagram/stannescityfarm

READ NEXT: Camden Street's Hang Dai Chinese resumes their takeaway service Hawker this week