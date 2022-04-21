7 places in Dublin to get a lovely cuppa tea

It's sure to be tea-riffic.

While coffee has become hugely popular in Ireland in recent times (with Dublin even ranking as the coffee capital of Europe), it's tea and tea alone that is the fixer of all our woes.

Used to mark good times, bad times, catch-ups, breakdowns and everything in between; tea is always there for us when we call.

We've put together a list of some of the best, tastiest and finest tea-drinking experiences on the map. Now all you have to do is try them all...

Dada

Location: South William Street

Think you've hit up all the tea spots in all the land? Think again.

When you order tea in Dada, particularly mint tea, it's an utter experience. Mint tea isn't just a drink in Morocco, it's a sign of hospitality, friendship and tradition – and upon ordering, the wonderful staff of Dada do their best to make you feel completely at home.

Tea Garden & Shisha Bar

Location: Ormond Quay Lower

The holy grail of tea drinking, this tea garden is soothing, exciting – and chock-a-block full of delicious, sumptuous teas.

You'll meet all kinds of interesting people in here too, all equal in the fact that they just adore tea.

The Fitzwilliam

Location: Stephen's Green

Whether you're on a 'teatox' and are keen to cleanse your body, or looking to be a little bit decadent with a fully fledged Afternoon Tea, The Fitzwilliam has you covered.

Their range of teas is as extensive as they are flavoursome, and their light tastes to strong flavours are the perfect combination to any meal. Check out our review of The Fitzwilliam's Afternoon Tea HERE.

Clement & Pekoe

Location: South William Street

Clement & Pekoe was made for the real tea connoisseurs of the world. Boasting a flavour for every mood, these teas have the ability to hit the spot in any given situation.

And they also whip up really tasty snacks. Heaven.

Wall & Keogh

Location: South Richmond Street

An unrivalled tea-and-coffee shop, as well as massive tea supplier, Wall & Keogh have hit the nail on the head when it comes to brews.

Joy of Chá

Location: East Essex Street

Yet another Temple Bar haunt is Joy of Chá, a loose leaf tea haven, with a clientele that just keep coming back for more.

They also dish up some truly tasty dishes and treats; all the better to pair your tea with.

Listen, someone's gotta do it.

Ladurée

Location: South William Street

If you're looking for a seriously glam tea experience, then look no further than Ladurée.

Beautifully decorated, filled with glorious scents and treats as far as the eye can see – this is the place that will brighten your tea-less spirits on a gloomy day.

Do yourself a favour and treat yo' self to some tea-filled goodness.

And if that's all too fancy for you, and you're just hoping to have a quiet cuppa at home, that's okay too.

