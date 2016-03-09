Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter

It's like a hug in a bowl

This Japanese soup 'n' noodle dish dates back to hundreds of years ago.

And if you haven't tried it before you are missing out. Big-time.

Ramen is comfort food at its best. For when you're happy, sad, hungover, hungry or bored.

It's just perfect.

Check out our top seven places to get a good bowl in Dublin.

1. Musashi

My favourite bowl of ramen in the entire city. And that's saying a lot.

I dunno whether it's their generous ratio of perfectly-cooked noodles, the deliciously-seasoned chicken on top or the heavenly chicken broth itself – but I could eat this dish for days. And I spend the majority of my wages in this lovely lil Japanese spot.

They also have beef, seafood and a special ramen.

2. Wagamama

Some people won't be too impressed with this recommendation but Wagamama have seriously upped their game.

Especially with the release of their new Kaizen menu.

The yasai vegetarian ramen is my fave 'cos it has tofu but they have duck, chicken, seafood, pork and chilli ramen too. All are very delish.

3. The Ramen Bar

This relatively new spot is located in the back of Kokoro Sushi on South William Street, and their ramen is amazing.

I personally don't like egg in my ramen, but their soya soaked egg is so tasty. Don't knock it 'til you've tried it.

They have some lovely add-ons on their ramen menu. Including fresh garlic which is served with a garlic crusher for you to add as much or as little as you please.

4. Zakura

Zakura are known for two things: great sushi and huge portions of ramen.

And we love them both equally.

These guys do a few varieties of ramen. Chicken, kimchi chicken (which I would highly recommend), seafood, salmon miso, kimchi beef and yasai itame ramen, which is a vegetarian ramen.

Prices start at €12.50

5. Camile

If it's convenience ramen you're after then Camile is the place to go.

The service is quick and the ramen is fab.

People would think that takeaway ramen would be soggy, cold and not-so-tasty. But they would be so wrong.

Camile's ramen is honestly as good as anything you'd order in a restaurant, and it's only €8.95.

6. Yamamori

Ya-ma-ya-ma-ya-ma-ya-ma-mori. One of my favourite places to grab a massive bowl of ramen.

I love that they put nori seawood on top of their ramen.

Prices start at €9.90 and their varieties include roasted pork, seafood, creamy chicken, Yamamori house ramen and the shiitake, avocado and egg ramen. The last one has to be tried – very interesting and very tasty.

7. Banyi

Banyi in Temple Bar is on the pricier side of things when it comes to sushi but their ramen is actually pretty reasonable.

Starting at €10.90 for a ramen with udon noodles, tempura prawn and veg. Their meat ramens are only one or two euros more expensive.

Bit of a tourist trap but seriously quality food nonetheless.

