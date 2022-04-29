It's not often a good news story comes along in Dublin these days so when it does, you have to grab it with both hands.

I'll personally be planning my next trip to Capel Street like it's a summer holiday, squeezing my toiletries into a zip lock bag and checking in online to avoid the queues.

Most Dubliners will know, Capel Street is like its own mini city - you can get literally everything there, from camping equipment to vibrators, with a top notch selection of foodie spots and pubs to hit up in between. If you're buzzed about the soon-to-be largest traffic-free zone in Dublin, here's a bit of inspiration for where to hit up on your next visit to newly pedestrianised Capel Street.

Jack Nealons

The first port of call on your visit to Capel Street has to be Jack Nealons, partly because it's the first bar you'll see, partly because it's a great spot for a pint and was always absolutely buzzing during last summer's trial pedestrianisation.

Pantibar

Next up, make your way across the road to Pantibar, a staple of the Dublin LGBTQ scene with great cocktails, quiz nights and shows.

Dash Burger

Here at Lovin, we make no secret of being utterly obsessed with Dash Burger's flavoursome smashed patties and pillowy potato buns. Accompany your meal with a tasty selection of beers on tap in the Capel Street sunshine. The dream afternoon, in our humble opinion.

White Rabbit

You may have seen this hidden spot located in the back of an Asian supermarket popping up on TikTok and various foodie Insta pages- it has a great street food menu including its iconic cheesy Korean corn dog which will set you back just €4.50 and as the name would suggest, is filled with delicious, stringy, melty cheese. Not necessarily one for the outdoor seating, but always worth a visit.

McNeills

A hidden gem on Capel Street with great pints, an open fire and live music 7 nights a week. Their new outside area is also perfect for a spot of people watching.

Aobaba

Dublin foodies will know this hugely popular pho and bubble tea spot only has about 20 seats inside and is always packed, so will hugely benefit from a bitta outdoor seating this summer. A must-visit for authentic, affordable Vietnamese bites.

Arisu

Across the road, step into Korea with Arisu, another firm favourite among Dublin foodies. Fry up your own traditional Korean BBQ or chow down on some of Dublin's best dumplings, you've probably earned it at this stage of your Capel Street tour.

Did we miss out your favourite Capel Street spot? Let us know in the comments!

Header image via Shutterstock

