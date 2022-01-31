7 restaurants for a romantic night out in Dublin

It's always handy to have a list of some rosemantic restaurants in Dublin up your sleeve, you never know when it'll be your turn to make a booking for date night or organise a spot for a special evening.

Unlike other European capitals, say Paris or Rome, town doesn't exactly scream romance. It could be down to the XXL seagulls and all the dogshit mashed around the place, but we do have our own kind of lopsided smile romantic charm in a way. There are plenty of top-class restaurants in Dublin that have enough mood lighting, candlesticks, and legroom for footsy-playing that make up for the rest of the city. We've collected a list of the seven most romantic restaurants in Dublin, for your petal strewing pleasure:

7. Las Tapas De Lola

The petit spot on Wexford Street, is in a great location for a post or pre-dinner bevvy. They've got a lovely covered outdoor area that feels pretty secluded while also having a great view of the throng of Wexford Street. If you are struggling for conversation with your date, all you need to do is look out and judge strangers on the street, as all love birds do. The tapas serving style at Tapas De Lola, also makes the meal even more romantic, nothing says love like fighting over the last bit of chorizo.

You can find Las Tapas De Lola on Wexford street for more info visit the Instagram.

6. Rosa Madre

No trip to the Italian restaurant run by husband and wife team Luca and Patrycja is ever uneventful. It's a theatrical, fun and extra place that is absolutely bursting with personality. There's a The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe aspect to Rosa Madre, on entering you lose all concept of time and your previous surroundings. The food is quality Italian, with nice talking points (and an IG story or two) brought by the tower of oysters or the flame thrown salt-baked fish. If you want to be wined, dined, and get a video of yourself opening a bottle of bubbly with a large knife look no further than Rosa Madre.

You can find Rosa Madre in Temple Bar's Crow Street for more information visit the Instagram.

5. Variety Jones

The spot on Thomas Street has to be one of the smallest restaurants in town, with most of the seats fitting two people. There's an exclusivity to Variety Jones mainly since it's rock hard to get a booking and the number of people that peek in through the glass front entrance, makes you feel pretty smug too. It's a set menu, which typically has a lot of sharing plates included, so you'll get pretty comfortable sharing your food with your date in these close quarters.

You can find Variety Jones on Dublin 8's Thomas Street for more info visit the website.

4. Il Vicoletto

This spot on Crow Street is a great shout for anniversaries and dates, it's a nice atmospheric spot that serves up some of the most Italian food you are likely to get in the city, all washed down with full-bodied Italian reds

You can find Il Vicoletto in Temple Bar's Crow Street, for more information visit the Instagram.

3. The Woollen Mills

Set in one of the city's most iconic buildings, The Woollen Mills is a venerable institution at this stage. It wouldn't be the first place that would come to mind in terms of romance, but once you are sitting on a Bentwood-style chair in the high ceilinged room overlooking the Liffey, you feel it. Since it's not a traditional "romantic" spot, sitting there as a couple never feels stuffy or cringe as sometimes happens. It's also a really popular wedding venue, so there's already been a lot of love shared in the spot.

You can find The Woollen Mills on Ormond Quay for more info visit the Instagram.

2. Etto

The name means "small" in Italian, which gives you a bit of an indicator of what the cosy spot on Merrion Row is like inside. It's got a relaxed and chill atmosphere, which is reflected in the paired-down interior which is sparse but well done without any pretensions. There's a fairly small menu made up of modern dishes which continually change, and the plates are surprisingly generous.

You can find Etto on Merrion Row, for more information visit the Instagram.

1. Nightmarket

Unofficially known for serving some of the best Thai food in Dublin, there's no questioning Nightmarket's foodie credentials. The food draws on the rustic flavours from the Northern Thai city of Chiang Mai alongside the coastal spicy seafood flavours from the South. The spot is even run by lovebirds, husband and wife team Jutarat and Conor. While there is a 50-seater upstairs room, the alfresco area which resembles a tiled Parisian metro station is the place to be.

You can find Nightmarket in Ranelagh, for more information visit the Instagram.

READ ON: 12 dishes that we need to try in Dublin this year