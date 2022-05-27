7 spots where you can get a vegan ice-cream in Dublin

Looking for dairy-free ice-cream this summer? We got you.

Ice-cream szn is here, but it can be a tricky one to navigate for vegans, or people who can't have dairy. As someone with a dairy-free partner, and several vegan friends, I know how hard it can be to find a spot that does vegan ice-cream in Dublin. As such I made it my mission to find spots that did just that, so everyone can enjoy an ice-cream this summer.

Hank's

Location: Glasthule

So, this is technically sorbetto as opposed to ice-cream, but it looks just as creamy as ice-cream, so we'll allow it. Hank's sources their chocolate and orange sorbetto locally from Dalkey Food Company.

Teddy's Ice-cream

Location: Dún Laoghaire

It's a rite of passage to enjoy a Teddy's ice-cream at least once (and ideally up to 10 times) over the summer, and for those who are vegan, luckily that rite can also be enjoyed by you. Last summer they improved their vegan 99 recipe, that doesn't skip on flavour or creaminess, despite the lack of dairy.

Leamhain

Location: St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre

Newly opened just in time for summer 2022 is Leamhain, a vegan ice-cream sambo spot that you can now find in the Stephen's Green shopping centre food court. They also do scoops in their first ever shop, and their ice-cream is not only dairy-free, but also gluten and nut free too.

Flip

Location: George's Arcade

Not only are they the champions of plant based burgers, Flip also does a vegan soft serve to have as dessert, or just as a snack if you happen to be in the city centre on a particularly warm day.

Cornucopia

Location: Wicklow Street

Cornucopia is one of the best vegan spots in Dublin, and they also now dabble in the elusive vegan soft serve ice-cream. Their menu is entirely plant based, a haven for those on a vegan diet.

The Nobó Treathouse

Location: Ranelagh

While you may recognise Nobó from their products sold in Supervalu and Dunnes, you can also now visit their standalone store in Ranelagh called The Treathouse. Here they serve their famous dairy free ice-cream by the scoop, along with their other delicious goodies that barely taste as though they're vegan. We wrote about them in more depth when they launched HERE.

31 Lennox

Location: Portobello

A brunch spot in Dublin with amazing vegan options is 31 Lennox. Not only do they have loads of plant-based meals on their menu, they also do some mean vegan dessert, particularly this vegan chocolate and coconut mousse, topped with, you guessed it, some vegan ice-cream. Hey, no one says that you can't dine simply for dessert.

Well there you have it folks; tons of spots for vegan ice-cream in Dublin, so no matter you or your friends' dietary requirements, everyone can enjoy some ice-cream this summer.

Header image via Instagram/ogteddysicecream

