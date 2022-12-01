7 veggie and vegan Christmas sandwiches to try in Dublin

Dreaming of a Green Christmas?

Are you a meat-free king or queen, trying to find your place amidst the never-ending supply of turkey and ham sambos populating the city? If so, you can relax now - you're safe here. We've rounded up a list of 7 veggie and vegan sandwiches to try in the lead up to Christmas, for all your post-present shopping snack and lunchtime needs.

Boca Café, Spencer Dock

Boca didn't scrimp on their veggie offering for the festive season - it's made with honey and balsamic roast veg, herb and onion stuffing, brie cheese, cranberry sauce and a homemade chestnut aioli, which we're particularly intrigued by.

Greenville Deli, Inchicore

Greenville are supplying their herby Christmas offering to several cafés around Dublin, so there'll be plenty of chances to try it. Lovingly sandwiched in between two slices of sourdough you'll find roasted sweet potato and green lentils with nutmeg cinnamon and cloves, vegan stuffing, mustard mayo and cranberry sauce. Delish.

Advertisement

Wokecup Café, Smithfield

Definitely one for the gravy fans, Wokecup's offering consists of cranberry sauce, in-house onion & pecan stuffing, brie, mushrooms, gravy and crispy onions for the aul bitta crunch.

Queen of Tarts, Cows Lane

Queen of Tart's veggie option throws in an interesting curveball with the pumpkin seed pesto, along with creamy brie and braised red cabbage.

Advertisement

V-Face, Stoneybatter

Not technically a sandwich, but this vegan burger of dreams from V-Face rightfully earns its place on the list. A juicy Smashed beyond patty with melted smoked cheese, chicky patty, a special cranberry sauce and a sprinkling of bacon bits. Definitely one to prioritise this festive season.

Urbanity, Smithfield

Urbanity's veggie option sounds like the perfect mix of sweet and savoury, packed to its sourdough brim with maple & cider roasted butternut squash, kale & pecan pesto, brie, rocket, cranberry chutney and stuffing pangrattato. They've also got their Christmas Sambo Slam on the go, giving sandwich lovers the chance to try three different Christmas creations from three different chefs, and vote for their favourite at the end.

Advertisement

Urban Health, Ranelagh

Urban Health have their traditional Christmas sambo, with a completely vegan option that substitutes turkey for jackfruit. Simples.

Any meat-free festive offerings we've missed? Let us know and we'll add em to the list!

Header image via Instagram/Urbanity

READ NEXT: Everything you need to know about the Save the Hellfire petition