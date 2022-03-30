7 wine bars to visit in Dublin this weekend

For date night, girls night, or plain old Friday night.

If we didn't already love wine as it was, an aul global pandemic and Government mandated lockdown will really do it for ya.

There were times over the past couple of years when browsing the supermarket shelves for the perfect bottle (after queueing for 40 minutes to get in, of course) would be the highlight of ones month. Now that's all behind us and we find ourselves out in the open, still yearning for the warm hug of a full-bodied cab sav, or the crispness of a pale pinot G. Luckily, there's no shortage of great wine bars to hit up in Dublin's fair city - whether you're looking for a vibe-y spot with peak people watching potential or a romantic corner tucked away from the hustle and bustle, this list has you covered.

Loose Canon, Drury Street

Perch yourself on the window seat or soak up the atmosphere of Drury Street outside Loose Canon, a friendly spot with an impressive wine selection and toasties to go with it.

Image via Instagram/loosecanoncheeseandwine

Winedown, Montague Street

Another must-visit for a wine/toastie combo, you'll find Winedown and its great selection of organic and natural wines just off Camden Street.

Frank's, Camden Street

Not far away is Frank's, the vibe-y spot with a large communal table for sharing snacks and soaking up the atmosphere over a glass or two.

Image via Instagram/franksdublin

Olesya's Wine Bar, Exchequer Street

There's always a great buzz at Olesya's, whether you're inside or enjoying a spot of people watching at one of their outdoor tables. Tapas, tunes and over 400 wines from 20 different countries to choose from.

Image via Instagram/olesyas_winebar

La Cave, South Anne Street

A cosy spot tucked away off Grafton Street, perfect for romantic nights and long chats over a glass of something delicious.

Image via Instagram/lacavewinebar

Piglet Wine Bar, Cow's Lane

Make a beeline past the €8 pints of Temple Bar and you'll find Piglet, a little gem with a delicious menu and carefully curated wine list.

Image via Instagram/pigletwinebar

The Wine Cellar at Fallon & Byrne

A relatively new addition to Dublin's wine and nibbles scene, Fallon and Byrne has an intimate wine cellar below its busy Exchequer Street store with a selection of small bites, pizza and pasta dishes and of course, a glorious wine list.

Image via Instagram/fallonandbyrne

Did we miss out your favourite spot? Let us know and we'll add it to the list!

Header image via Instagram/franksdublin

