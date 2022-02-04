8 places to watch the Six Nations in Dublin

Making plans to watch the match with the goys this weekend?

For the first time in two years a fully fledged, crowds-through-gates Six Nations will get underway tomorrow, starting with Ireland v Wales at 2:15. Looking for somewhere to enjoy the action, offer up your top-notch rugby commentary to anyone who'll listen and have a tipple or two in the process? We've got you covered with a list of 8 great places to watch the match in Dublin this weekend.

Searsons, Baggot Street

The holy temple of rugby-watching in Dublin, with delish cocktails and pub grub for anyone looking to make a day of it.

Toners, Baggot Street

Plenty of screens and a roomy heated outdoor space, Toners is a great spot to settle down for the day and enjoy the action.

McSorley's, Ranelagh

Always a popular spot for match day, and perfect if you don't want to be smack bang in the middle of town.

The Bath, Bath Avenue

A stones throw from the Aviva, The Bath is right at the heart of the action. Also ideal for a pre or post match pint if you've got tickets.

The Woolshed, Parnell Street

Always a great spot to watch matches of any description - be sure to get there nice and early to secure your spot.

The Camden, Camden Street

The Camden have one of the biggest screens for sports in the city - it's like watching the match in imax, if that's your kind of thing. Fresh off their dedicated Six Nations table quiz earlier in the week, The Camden is an ideal spot to enjoy the action.

Rody Bolands, Rathmines

Great food, tasty pints and plenty of screens to catch every second. Book yourself a table HERE.

Platform 61, South William Street

The only Six Nations Brunch we've heard of this weekend kicks off at South William Street's Platform 61 tomorrow, and will continue every weekend right through to the 19th. For more info on booking your space, see Platform 61's Insta.

Header image via Instagram/thecamdendeluxe

